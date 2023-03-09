Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.27 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Laveranues Coles

Summary:

Tyler Scott is a thin-framed wide receiver who runs clean routes. He has great stop-start speed and varies foot speed to create leverage at the stem. The Ohio native is inherently not physical through his routes and can do a better job of tracking the football downfield. Scott has track speed and is capable of jumping out of the stadium.

Strengths:

  • Does a good job of flattening his routes across the field
  • Good top-end speed, and he reaches it quickly
  • Great stop-start speed to create leverage

Weaknesses:

  • Had an 8.0% drop rate in 2022
  • Slight frame, which means physical cornerbacks can re-route him
  • Average job of tracking the ball downfield
  • Average range to make the catch