Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.27 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Laveranues Coles

Summary:

Tyler Scott is a thin-framed wide receiver who runs clean routes. He has great stop-start speed and varies foot speed to create leverage at the stem. The Ohio native is inherently not physical through his routes and can do a better job of tracking the football downfield. Scott has track speed and is capable of jumping out of the stadium.

Strengths:

Does a good job of flattening his routes across the field

Good top-end speed, and he reaches it quickly

Great stop-start speed to create leverage

Weaknesses: