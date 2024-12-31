Week 17 of the NFL regular season was particularly potent. A single-week record six teams scored 40+ points, according to CBS Sports' research. Five wide receivers had at least 90 receiving yards in the penultimate week, so the rookie lists skews offense this week.

Here are the top rookies from Week 17 in the NFL regular season:

1. WR Malik Nabers, Giants

Malik Nabers NYG • WR • #1 TAR 162 REC 104 REC YDs 1140 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Nabers was targeted on 33% of his routes ran against the Colts, according to TruMedia. There was a good mix of downfield targets and plays where he was able to create yards after the catch. Nabers did a phenomenal job winning a job ball and getting his feet down in-bounds on a sideline target. His second touchdown sealed New York's fourth victory of the season. Thomas leads all rookies in receiving yards on the year (1,179).

2. WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars

Brian Thomas Jr. JAC • WR • #7 TAR 122 REC 80 REC YDs 1179 REC TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

There were a few throws where Thomas and Mac Jones were not on the same page. However, the rookie does such a great job of snapping off his routes and tracking the ball downfield. He finished with 7 receptions for 91 yards and a game-sealing touchdown against the division-rival Titans.

3. WR Ricky Pearsall, 49ers

Ricky Pearsall SF • WR • #14 TAR 38 REC 25 REC YDs 331 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

The margins for making the list are very thin. Pearsall's first two catches were close to being very different. The first went for a touchdown, but he was barely inside the goal line. The second was a pass the rookie tipped to himself before gaining possession inbounds. Pearsall finished with 141 yards and 1 touchdown on 8 receptions.

Rookie offensive guard Dominick Puni had a solid game in a high-scoring affair against the Lions.

4. C Zach Frazier, Steelers

Frazier has been one of the most consistent rookies all season. He plays with such great balance. Against the Chiefs, he did not allow a single pressure, let alone a sack, according to TruMedia. Pittsburgh rushed for 202 yards on 31 carries (6.5 yards per carry).

5. CB Max Melton, Cardinals

Melton did not allow a completion on his lone target. He was sticky in coverage and was critical in Los Angeles allowing just 189 passing yards against the Rams. Melton has been targeted more than four times in a game just once since October, according to TruMedia.

6. QB Jayden Daniels, Commanders

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 CMP% 69.4 YDs 3530 TD 25 INT 9 YD/Att 7.54 View Profile

Daniels' performance was a mixed bag. He threw an interception to a linebacker that he absolutely should have seen sinking in the middle of the field and was sacked five times. However, he threw for 227 yards, 3 touchdowns and rushed for an additional 127 yards. Although the team started slow, the No. 2 overall selection willed his team to a victory.

7. QB Bo Nix, Broncos

Bo Nix DEN • QB • #10 CMP% 65.1 YDs 3454 TD 25 INT 12 YD/Att 6.42 View Profile

Nix just needed one more play to knock off the Bengals. His Broncos were locked in a shootout with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The two teams went blow for blow as Nix threw for 219 yards, 3 touchdowns and rushed for three first downs. His interception in the fourth quarter probably should have salted away the game for Cincinnati, but the kicker missed a 23-yard field goal.

8. RB Bucky Irving, Buccaneers

Bucky Irving TB • RB • #7 Att 188 Yds 1033 TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

Irving rushed for 113 yards and caught four passes for 77 yards in a win over the Panthers. The Oregon product had a 20% tackle avoidance rate, according to TruMedia. Irving has eclipsed the 100 all-purpose yardage mark five times this season.

9. WR Ladd McConkey, Chargers

Ladd McConkey LAC • WR • #15 TAR 104 REC 77 REC YDs 1054 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

McConkey has been a route-technician all season, like a shooting guard creating his own shot. McConkey hauled in 94 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 targets against the Patriots. Rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt tacked on another solid outing to his impressive rookie resume.

10. TE Brock Bowers, Raiders

Brock Bowers LV • TE • #89 TAR 144 REC 108 REC YDs 1144 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Bowers had to be mentioned simply for the context of what he has been able to accomplish over the course of this season. He finished with 7 receptions for 77 yards on seven targets against the Saints. The rookie out of Georgia broke Mike Ditka's 63-year-old rookie receiving yards by a tight end record (1,144 and counting) and Puka Nacua's record for most receptions by a rookie in a season (108 and counting), as well as a franchise record for receptions in a single-season, previously held by Darren Waller.

Honorable mention

An 'Honorable mention' selection is usually not included, but it felt appropriate this week, because there were so many deserving candidates. It was the most difficult week to pare the list down to just ten players.

Buccaneers center Graham Barton did not have the statistics of his teammate, running back Bucky Irving, but he may have had a better individual performance.

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had 96 yards on six receptions, but it would have been considerably higher if Kyler Murray had been more accurate with his passes.

The Rams received valuable contributions from safety Kam Kinchens and linebacker Omar Speights, but defensive tackle Braden Fiske was credited with five pressures and two sacks against the Cardinals.