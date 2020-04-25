2020 NFL Draft: Grades and analysis for every fourth-round selection

Want to know what I think of every pick made in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft? You can follow along throughout the day Saturday as I grade all the Round 4 picks below. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night to get the latest grades. You can keep track of all the picks for the entire draft and my grades in our draft tracker.

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7

107. Bengals: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian St.

Grade: A-. Davis-Gaither is an electric mover at the second level, routinely slips blocks and can win around the edge. Flashed as a coverage linebacker too. Ultra active. Another linebacker for the Bengals.

108. Redskins: OT Saahdiq Charles, LSU

Grade: C+. Fills a need in Washington and has the look of a franchise left tackle. Long and chiseled. But so inconsistent in all phases. Late with his hands and at times stops sliding his feet in pass pro. Show flashes of brilliance. Just not nearly often enough.

109. Raiders: G John Simpson, Clemson

Grade: C. Simpson is immensely strong and a bull in the run game. Many pass-blocking efficiencies because of heavy feet and lack of balance. Not good in the modern-day NFL. But Raiders needed to get younger on the inside of their offensive line and got a decent depth player with starter upside.

110. Giants: CB Darnay Holmes, UCLA

Grade: A-. Holmes has lightning-quick feet, fluid hips, and good straight-line speed. Aggressive on-an-island CB. At times that's good, other times, it hurts him. Doesn't always locate the ball in the air. Yet his athleticism is vastly intriguing. New York building a secondary with complementary skill sets.

111. Dolphins: G Solomon Kindley, Georgia

Grade: A. Kindley is a mammoth people-mover who grows roots in pass pro and will toss defenders in the run game. Very adept as a combo blocker. Better movement than his size indicates. Needs to get better resetting his hands when beaten by counter. Love this for Tua and Dolphins ground game.

112. Chargers: RB Joshua Kelley, UCLA

Grade: B. Versatile RB with awesome vision. Superb athlete in every way. Instant acceleration. Efficient cuts more than devastating jukes. Goes down on first contact more than you'd like. Quicker than fast but timed well. Reliable receiver. Fun, similar style to Austin Ekeler.

113. Panthers: CB Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame



Grade: A-. Panthers needed to address CB. Pride has first-round athleticism and speed. Just has a real problem finding the football to make plays on it. Somewhat of a smaller frame but will mirror outstandingly down the field and has serious recovery speed.

114. Cardinals: DT Leki Fotu, Utah



Grade: C+. Plays a position with low value (NT) but Fotu has some upfield juice at his gargantuan size. Strong but not overwhelming. Will boost Arizona's run defense instantly.

115. Browns: TE Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic

Grade: A. My top TE. Plays much more athletic on the field than his combine workout. Legitimate WR type routes and can separate at all levels of the field. Serious seam stretcher and not fun to bring to the turf after the catch. Flashes in contested-catch situations too. Solid in-space blocker. Could just beef up slightly.

116. Jaguars: OT Ben Bartch, St. John's (Minn.)



Grade: Obviously a huge leap in competition is upcoming for Bartch, but he has the length, light feet, balance, and technically sound hand work to stay at left tackle in the NFL. Needs to get stronger. Jaguars needed to address this position.

117. Vikings: EDGE D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina

Grade: C-. Tall, power edge rusher with some stiffness around the corner but a high motor and an explosive first step. Early for him because he doesn't play with many pass-rush moves but Vikings needed edge-rusher depth and learning from Danielle Hunter could pay huge dividends.

118. Broncos: TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

Grade: B-. Speed-based TE. Has problems creating separation on anything other than a seam route. Some blocking experience. Solid hands. Not a major need behind Noah Fant. Broncos really loading up on offense for Drew Lock.

119. Falcons: Mykal Walker, Fresno State

Grade: C+. Explosive off-ball linebacker with some experience on the edge. Athleticism helps him get to the football in a hurry. Average-at-best in coverage. Slightly stiff/uncomfortable sinking. Best ranging sideline-to-sideline or flying downhill. Falcons needed linebacker depth.

120. Jets: RB Lamichal Perine, Florida

Grade: C. Perine does everything well, just really lacks a superb trait. Efficient cuts. Some flashes of awesome contact balance, but not consistent. Moments of long speed. Vision lacking slightly. Plus receiving skill. Adequate backup to Le'Veon Bell.

121. Lions: G Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

Grade: D+. Play-through-the-whistle mauler in the run game with minimal effectiveness (and experience) in pass protection. Heavy-footed and lacks lateral agility or recovery skill. Very one-dimensional player.

122. Colts: QB Jacob Eason, Washington

Grade: A. Perfect landing spot for the ultra-talented but raw Eason. Will have one of the strongest arms in the NFL instantly. Accurate too. Just absolutely crumbles under pressure and is a lower-level athlete for the position. Some progression-reading but needs to get better in that area. Awesome value here for Indianapolis.

123. Cowboys: CB Reggie Robinson, Tulsa

Grade: C+. Freaky size/speed/explosion combination yet a long way to go technically. Robinson's 2019 film was average at best. Must locate the ball quicker. Mirroring is inconsistent. If he puts it all together, he has starter ability and can match up with big WRs.

