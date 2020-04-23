2020 NFL Draft: Grades and analysis for every third-round pick
Chris Trapasso grades the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft
Want to know what I think of every pick made in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft? You can follow along throughout the night Friday as I grade all the Round 3 picks below. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night to get the latest grades. You can also watch our live analysis on CBS Sports HQ right at the top of this article.
If you want to do all that plus track the best available prospects and get access to every pick in the draft on one page, you can watch CBS Sports HQ and my grades in our draft tracker.
Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7
65. Cincinnati Bengals
Grade:
66. Washington Redskins
Grade:
67. Detroit Lions
Grade:
68. New York Jets
Grade:
69. Carolina Panthers
Grade:
70. Miami Dolphins
Grade:
71. Los Angeles Chargers
Grade:
72. Arizona Cardinals
Grade:
73. Jacksonville Jaguars
Grade:
74. Cleveland Browns
Grade:
75. Indianapolis Colts
Grade:
76. Tampa Bay Buccaners
Grade:
77. Denver Broncos
Grade:
78. Atlanta Falcons
Grade:
79. New York Jets
Grade:
80. Las Vegas Raiders
Grade:
81. Las Vegas Raiders
Grade:
82. Dallas Cowboys
Grade:
83. Denver Broncos
Grade:
84. Los Angeles Rams
Grade:
85. Detroit Lions
Grade:
86. Buffalo Bills
Grade:
87. New England Patriots
Grade:
88. New Orleans Saints
Grade:
89. Minnesota Vikings
Grade:
90. Houston Texans
Grade:
91. Las Vegas Raiders
Grade:
92. Baltimore Ravens
Grade:
93. Tennessee Titans
Grade:
94. Green Bay Packers
Grade:
95. Denver Broncos
Grade:
96. Kansas City Chiefs
Grade:
97. Cleveland Browns
Grade:
98. New England Patriots
Grade:
99. New York Giants
Grade:
100. New England Patriots
Grade:
101. Seattle Seahawks
Grade:
102. Pittsburgh Steelers
Grade:
103. Philadelphia Eagles
Grade:
104. Los Angeles Rams
Grade:
105. Minnesota Vikings
Grade:
106. Baltimore Ravens
Grade:
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Draft: Teams that should trade down
These clubs would be better off if they traded down in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Six NFL trades that need to happen
There have been plenty of big trades in the NFL this offseason; here are six more that need...
-
2020 NFL Draft: Ranking the RBs' skills
Let's rank the top seven running back prospects by the skills most vital to the position
-
2020 NFL Draft Grades: Round 6
Chris Trapasso grades the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft Grades: Round 7
Chris Trapasso grades the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
NFL Draft trade tracker: All the details
Find out the details of every draft day trade right here
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft unfolds on Thursday...
-
Key takeaways from Gronkowski presser
After Tuesday's shocking trade to Tampa, Rob Gronkowski spoke for the first time as a member...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game