PHILADELPHIA -- There have been good starts for the Philadelphia Eagles under Nick Sirianni in each of the last three seasons, but this one just feels different. The Eagles are off to a 6-2 start and riding a four-game win streak in which they have outscored their opponents 113-59.

The Eagles are seventh in the NFL in offensive points per game (28.3), first in rush yards per game (195.8), first in yards allowed per game (214.5), first in pass yards allowed per game (141.0), and second in points allowed per game (14.8). The Eagles have the look of one of the best teams in the NFL since the early bye week in Week 5, taking care of teams they should be able to beat and getting their season on track toward the expectations the organization has placed this year.

How far this Eagles team will go in the second half of the season will be determined, but the first half saw massive improvement on the roster across the board. For the midseason report card, each position will be graded.

Quarterback: A-

Jalen Hurts has been playing arguably the best football of his career, this coming after a slow start in which Hurts had at least one turnover in each of his first four games. Hurts has completed 72.3% of his passes for 844 yards with six touchdowns to zero interceptions and an 128.8 passer rating over the past four weeks (third in NFL), while having six rushing touchdowns.

Hurts has not turned the football over, been handling the blitz well, and converting deep passes downfield. The Eagles quarterback is getting the grasp of the offense with each passing week.

Running back: A+

There's nothing else to say about how impressive Saquon Barkley has been, as he's won three NFC Offensive Player of the Week awards in his eight games with the Eagles. Barkley has 925 rushing yards and six touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He's second in the league in rushing yards and fourth in yards per carry.

Barkley has balanced the Eagles offense, the three-down back this team has coveted since LeSean McCoy was here. He's been even better than advertised.

Wide receiver: B+

A.J. Brown missing three games significantly affected the depth of the wide receiver room, which was even more evident when Brown and DeVonta Smith were both out in a Week 4 loss to the Buccaneers. Brown has been great when he's been on the field, as he's second on the Eagles in catches (23) and receiving yards (444), trailing only Smith. In addition to his three receiving touchdowns, Brown leads the NFL in yards per catch (19.3, minimum 20 receptions).

Smith has been very good too, having 35 catches fro 473 yards and four touchdowns in seven games (13.5 yards per catch). Behind Brown and Smith, Jahan Dotson is still getting acclimated to the No. 3 receiver role and Britain Covey has been injured. The Eagles need Dotson to improve in the second half of the season, but fair to remember there is only one ball to go around.

Tight end: A-

Dallas Goedert was on a tear prior to his hamstring injury that has kept him out the last three games. Goedert had 24 catches for 301 yards prior to the injury (12.5 yards per catch), including a 10-catch, 170-yard game in Week 3 against the Saints. Grant Calcaterra has done an excellent job filling in for Goedert, having 17 catches for 216 yards on the season (12.7 yards per catch).

The Eagles have two good tight ends they can rely on, which was a major question mark heading into the year.

Offensive line: B

The depth of this group has certainly been tested this season. Fred Johnson has been fine at left tackle for Jordan Mailata (hamstring), while Tyler Steen played very well when Mekhi Becton has missed time at right guard with various injuries. The Eagles are last in the NFL in pressure rate allowed per dropback (41.5%) and 27th in sack rate allowed (9.2%), but Philadelphia has arguably the bets run-blocking offensive line in the league.

Becton (5.3%) and Landon Dickerson (6.5%) have given up high pressure rates, but Lane Johnson is one of the best pass blockers in the league (1.0%). This unit isn't as dominant as in years past, but it's still good.

Defensive end/pass rush: B

This is the unit that has come alive since the bye week. Josh Sweat has a 15.5% pressure rate on the season with 30 pressures and 5.0 sacks. Nolan Smith has turned his season around with a 15.2% pressure rate and 2.5 sacks since Week 6. Brandon Graham is still productive at 36 years old.

Bryce Huff has been a massive disappointment in Year 1 of a three-year, $51 million deal. Huff is still in the rotation, but he's been outplayed by the three players above. The Eagles are second in sack rate (11.8%) since Week 6 and 10th overall (7.9%).

Defensive tackle: B+

Hard to criticize what Jalen Carter and Milton Williams have done this season, as those two are the most valuable players on the interior. Carter has been disruptive most weeks (11.7% pressure rate) while Williams and Moro Ojomo are getting opportunities to get after the quarterback.

Jordan Davis can only be utilized on run downs, which affects his snap count on blitzing downs. For a first-round pick, Davis has been OK. The Eagles may have to settle for what they have with him in Year 3. This is a solid group with young talent that's only getting better.

Linebacker: B

Zack Baun has been the Eagles' best offseason acquisition not named Barkley. Baun is excellent at getting to the quarterback (14.9% pressure rate) and has a career-high 79 tackles. Nakobe Dean has also turned his season around with more snaps, actively finding ways to the football and being a force against the run.

Baun and Dean are good starters, while Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Ben VanSumeren learning under their wings. Devin White never played a snap, but Dean beat him out anyway.

Cornerback: B+

The Eagles underwent a youth movement at cornerback with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, and neither have disappointed. Mitchell has a 57.3 passer rating in coverage as the primary defender while DeJean is at 70.1. DeJean has excelled in the slot as the Eagles pass defense has allowed just 141.0 yards per game since he's entered the lineup (first in NFL).

Darius Slay is still solid at 33 years old, but the youth movement is in effect at cornerback with Mitchell, DeJean, Isaiah Rodgers, and Kelee Ringo. This unit was desperate at this time in 2023. Not so much in 2024.

Safety: B

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been stable in the first year of a three-year deal, but the three completions of 20+ yards and the three touchdowns given up are concerning. Gardner-Johnson hasn't tackled well the first half of the season either. Reed Blankenship has been solid in his role, while Sydney Brown continues to work his way toward earning more snaps.

This group is solid, but not spectacular. The Eagles could use the 2022 version of Gardner-Johnson back.

Head coach: B

There are plenty of faults with Nick Sirianni, his overaggressive style and his inconsistent decision-making in situations being one, but it's hard to argue with the results. The Eagles win a lot of games under Sirianni and the players do play hard for him (and have his back).

The Eagles are 40-19 in the Sirianni era (.678 win percentage) with three straight playoff appearances (and going for a fourth) with an NFC Championship in the mix. Sirianni has his blunders on game day, but the Eagles keep winning. Could they be winning in spite of Sirianni? Talent does win games.

Offensive and defensive coordinator: A

What Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio have done for this organization has gotten the Eagles back on track toward being a conference title contender. Hurts is playing arguably the best football of his career, as the Eagles offense is fifth in yards per game (388.0) and seventh in offensive points per game (28.3) since Week 6.

The defense has undergone a complete 180 since the bye week, starting with the young players improving with each passing week. The Eagles are second in points allowed per game (14.3) and first in yards allowed per game (214.5) since Week 6, culminated with finding key players who will be part of this defense for years to come.

Can't ask for much more from Moore and Fangio. The Eagles appeared to have made the right hires at coordinator.