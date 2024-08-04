PHILADELPHIA -- A two-day break for the Philadelphia Eagles was much deserved, especially since the grind of training camp started Sunday. The Eagles will have four consecutive days of practice prior to Friday's preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens, making it a crucial week for several players looking to find a role on this team.
Sunday's practice had a little bit of rain in the 92-minute session, combined with some interesting depth chart notes and players making an impact before the heat cranks up this week (Monday is scheduled to be a hot one).
What did we learn from Sunday's practice? Quite a bit.
Injuries
There was a long list of injuries from the last time the Eagles practiced on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field. Guard Mekhi Becton (illness), linebacker Oren Burks (knee), wide receiver Parris Campbell (groin), safety Mekhi Garner (hamstring), cornerback Eli Ricks (illness), linebacker Brandon Smith (concussion) and guard Tyler Steen (ankle) did not practice. Cornerback Josh Jobe was limited (concussion).
Burks was out there during individuals on the first day and hasn't been practicing since. Becton was out there with the rest of the offensive linemen, but no helmet or pads were on (just came out to watch). Campbell had a sleeve on his right leg, but was also out on the practice field. Steen has been out a full week now with the ankle injury, missing four consecutive practices.
Depth chart notes
There were plenty of interesting depth chart observations when the first team period started.
- Brett Toth played right guard with Steen and Becton out. Rookie Trevor Keegan had a shot at left guard, alternating when Landon Dickerson had a few plays off.
- This is the third straight day Isaiah Rodgers was the outside cornerback opposite Darius Slay. Quinyon Mitchell was back in the slot with the first team.
- Zack Baun and Devin White were the starting linebackers. In a later team period, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was on the first team with White (more on the fifth-round pick later). Nakobe Dean was also getting reps with the first team.
- With Parris Campbell out, wideout Johnny Wilson was getting a lot of first-team work. The Eagles have been impressed with Wilson so far.
- The second team offensive line: Fred Johnson (LT), Max Scharping (LG), Dylan McMahon (C), Matt Hennessy (RG), Darian Kinnard (RT)
- James Bradberry and Avonte Maddox were the second-team safeties.
- Tanner McKee is getting some more second-team reps. McKee has looked good this camp so there could be a battle for second-team QB with Kenny Pickett.
Top plays
- Wide receiver DeVonta Smith beat slot cornerback Tyler Hall on a nice bucket catch about 20 yards downfield. Hall was in coverage, but Jalen Hurts placed the ball right where it needed to be.
- Wide receiver Britain Covey had a sliding catch in front of slot cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who had strong coverage off the speedy Covey. He also had a tough catch on an out route against cornerback Kelee Ringo.
- Wide receiver A.J. Brown beat outside cornerback Isaiah Rodgers in the back corner of the end zone in some red zone work. Brown reached the high point and didn't commit a penalty on the physical play.
- Left guard Landon Dickerson had a nice block that set up a big Saquon Barkley gain on a counter run.
Player notes
- Tanner McKee is earning more second-team reps with his impressive camp. McKee threw a pass to wide receiver Jacob Harris for a big gain, with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in coverage. This was the second-team offense against the first-team defense, which McKee saw more snaps in this drill. Gardner-Johnson was upset over the play. McKee worked on his delivery in the offseason and it showed. Don't be surprised if there is a battle for the QB2 spot.
- Jeremiah Trotter Jr. had opportunities with the first team at linebacker today. Trotter took advantage of the playing time, calling the signals for the defense. He tackled college teammate Will Shipley after the running back made a catch, which Shipley had to quickly slide out of bounds once Trotter got to him. Trotter also popped Grant Calcaterra after a catch, minimizing a big gain. He also was the first one in the "A" gap on several runs. This was an impressive day for Trotter as the defense is giving him more opportunities with the ones.
- Moro Ojomo made a few impact plays, showcasing how he admitted he needed to be more violent from Year 1 to Year 2. The defensive tackle got pressure up the middle and forced Jalen Hurts to leave the pocket and scramble in the second team period. Ojomo also forced an incomplete pass from Kenny Pickett to wide receiver Jacob Harris with cornerback Kelee Ringo in coverage. The Eagles have Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Milton Williams set at defensive tackle. Ojomo may be on his way to joining them.
- Haven't seen any impact plays from Nakobe Dean. The Eagles are rotating linebackers and sometimes Dean is buried with the third team. Of course, Dean has been getting first-team reps, too -- but hasn't made much of a difference. This preseason will be a crucial one for Dean, as he's not making many impact plays in the camp practices. Zack Baun and Devin White are the first team linebackers for a reason.
- Nick Sirianni shouted out linebacker Zack Baun for his toughness and his attention to detail. Baun also carries some swagger with him, too. On a Britain Covey catch, Baun pulled the ball out of Covey's hands as he was out of bounds with authority. Baun isn't taking any play off, showing the coaches why he wants to stay on the first team.
- Quinyon Mitchell went up against DeVonta Smith for the first time today. Smith caught a pass against Mitchell, and told me Mitchell talked some trash after the play. Smith said he just ignored him, but could hear him since he was bumping him on the sideline. Smith likes that aspect of Mitchell's game.