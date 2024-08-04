PHILADELPHIA -- A two-day break for the Philadelphia Eagles was much deserved, especially since the grind of training camp started Sunday. The Eagles will have four consecutive days of practice prior to Friday's preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens, making it a crucial week for several players looking to find a role on this team.

Sunday's practice had a little bit of rain in the 92-minute session, combined with some interesting depth chart notes and players making an impact before the heat cranks up this week (Monday is scheduled to be a hot one).

What did we learn from Sunday's practice? Quite a bit.

Injuries

There was a long list of injuries from the last time the Eagles practiced on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field. Guard Mekhi Becton (illness), linebacker Oren Burks (knee), wide receiver Parris Campbell (groin), safety Mekhi Garner (hamstring), cornerback Eli Ricks (illness), linebacker Brandon Smith (concussion) and guard Tyler Steen (ankle) did not practice. Cornerback Josh Jobe was limited (concussion).

Burks was out there during individuals on the first day and hasn't been practicing since. Becton was out there with the rest of the offensive linemen, but no helmet or pads were on (just came out to watch). Campbell had a sleeve on his right leg, but was also out on the practice field. Steen has been out a full week now with the ankle injury, missing four consecutive practices.

Depth chart notes

There were plenty of interesting depth chart observations when the first team period started.

Top plays

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith beat slot cornerback Tyler Hall on a nice bucket catch about 20 yards downfield. Hall was in coverage, but Jalen Hurts placed the ball right where it needed to be.

Wide receiver Britain Covey had a sliding catch in front of slot cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who had strong coverage off the speedy Covey. He also had a tough catch on an out route against cornerback Kelee Ringo.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown beat outside cornerback Isaiah Rodgers in the back corner of the end zone in some red zone work. Brown reached the high point and didn't commit a penalty on the physical play.

Left guard Landon Dickerson had a nice block that set up a big Saquon Barkley gain on a counter run.

Player notes