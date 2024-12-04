1 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

His numbers are actually quite tame by his standards, but he's stepped up in huge spots against legit defenses, all while juggling injuries to his receiving corps. We also take for granted how seamlessly he extends every play, putting his supersized athleticism to work. (+2)

2 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

He and the Ravens haven't quite reached "unstoppable" status, dropping physical fights with the Eagles and Steelers. But his dynamism still makes Baltimore one of the toughest to defend. (-1)

3 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

The numbers keep piling up for Burrow, even as the losses do the same. It's a shame his latest 30-touchdown campaign may go to waste thanks to an absolutely porous defense in Cincinnati. (-1)

4 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

The Eagles run on Saquon Barkley and an edgy defense, but Hurts' steady hand shouldn't be overlooked. He's been calm and collected when needed for basically two straight months.

5 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Even as the Chargers struggle to piece together explosive offensive days with scattershot weapons, Herbert has remained a pinpoint, likely playoff-bound operator for Jim Harbaugh.

6 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

It's hard to separate his ultra-efficient marks from the Lions' sheer wealth of offensive firepower. You don't go 23-6 as a starter since the start of 2023 by accident, though. He distributes it well.

7 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

This marks two straight Decembers where Love is settling in as a cool, confident gunslinger. This time, he's also got the benefit of bruising ground support. Green Bay is a legit NFC force. (+2)

8 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

After a multiweek skid, the rookie returned to form with the support of a reinvigorated rushing attack. If he's got space to move, or thread it deep to Terry McLaurin, he can make you pay. (+2)

9 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

There are parallels to Josh Allen's season in that he consistently comes through in the clutch, especially as a scrambler. Yet he's gone almost two years winning exclusively on the margins. (-2)

10 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

In the snow, without a healthy crop of help, he looked rather helpless in a critical loss to the Bills. But his poise has weathered a predictable script and injury-rattled lineup for much of 2024. (-2)

11 Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers QB

In six starts, Wilson has teased a full return to Seattle Seahawks form, showcasing downfield aggression as well as a sharp play-action rifle. Maybe he really is a perfect fit in Pittsburgh. (+2)

12 Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings QB

Will he relapse into forced throws when faced with playoff-caliber defenses? Time will tell. His resilience has been top tier all year, though, giving Kevin O'Connell a strong-armed fighter. (+2)

13 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

He and the Buccaneers are perfect for each other; they are never not ugly, nor do they go down without a fight. Oddly enough, he's carried their efforts more than Todd Bowles' defense. (-2)

14 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

His two-interception stat line in a shootout win over the Browns is misleading, because this kid looks the part on almost every snap. Sean Payton fully trusts his ability to sling it on the move. (+2)

15 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

The middle of the pack is perpetually appropriate for Murray, who's got way too much pocket elusiveness to write off, but just enough franticness under pressure to warrant skepticism. (-3)

16 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

It's not fair to suggest he's racking up empty stats, but for all his on-target darts -- he's hitting a wild 74.5% of his passes -- Tagovailoa has struggled with awareness in the most critical spots. (-1)

17 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Much like the rest of the NFC West, Stafford is a total hit or miss depending on the week, quarter or drive. Give him time, and he's liable to lace a deep game-winner. But can L.A. keep him upright?

18 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB

The Seahawks live and die by their fiery signal-caller's choices, which isn't unlike, say, the Bills or the Packers, except that Seattle doesn't always have the O-line or depth to back Smith up. (+1)

19 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

His touch and timing remain a tick or two off from his impressively polished 2023 debut, but the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year at least controlled the ball better in a Week 13 win. (+2)

20 Derek Carr New Orleans Saints QB

The veteran has just four picks this year, but he's gone 4-5 in nine starts, with three of those defeats resulting in part because he couldn't jump-start the offense late in one-score games.

21 Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons QB

His upcoming return to Minnesota better be motivating, because lately, he's reverted to the half-hearted lobs that underscored his age early in 2024. Normally stable, he's been volatile. (-3)

22 Jameis Winston Cleveland Browns QB

Speaking of volatile, Winston gifted fans a trademark roller-coaster ride against the Broncos, approaching 500 yards but also throwing three picks in a shootout loss. He's an entertainer! (+1)

23 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

Mobility is on his side, which helps raise the floor of an otherwise iffy Patriots offense. The fact he's playing so comfortably, despite New England's state of transition, speaks highly for his future. (+1)

24 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

This kid can rip it, but he needs more organizational stability to make genuine strides as a quarterback rather than pure play-hunter. Maybe it'll finally arrive in the 2025 offseason. (+2)

25 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

Largely written off upon his early season benching, the 2023 No. 1 pick actually looks like a top prospect now, quietly growing to the point he's now pushing the ball while on the move. (+2)

26 Will Levis Tennessee Titans QB

The big play is baked into the Titans offense thanks to his laser arm, but the layups remain a concern, as he's now had four games with a completion rate below 60% this season. (-1)

27 Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts QB

He and Levis might as well be attached at the hip, sharing the AFC South with tantalizing but incredibly erratic performances. If only the athleticism and drive could grow in a stable setup. (+1)

28 Aidan O'Connell Las Vegas Raiders QB

Thrust back into the starting job with Gardner Minshew sidelined, O'Connell brought a big-play spunk to an otherwise listless Raiders attack, nearly upsetting the reigning champion Chiefs. (+2)

29 Aaron Rodgers New York Jets QB

The fact Jets coaches even have to announce Rodgers is still the starter speaks to this situation's level of dysfunction. The numbers aren't awful, but they're never translating to critical moments.

30 Mac Jones Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Reinserted after Trevor Lawrence exited Week 13 with a concussion, Jones looked more comfortable than when he last filled in. It's possible he could stay in place for the rest of 2024.

31 Cooper Rush Dallas Cowboys QB

Dallas has won two straight, and Rush has looked more confident while feeding CeeDee Lamb, who had to exit Week 13. It helps that Rico Dowdle has also come alive on the ground. (+1)

32 Drew Lock New York Giants QB