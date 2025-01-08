With NFL Wild Card Weekend just a few days away, it's time to take stock of the games we have on tap. We're covering everything from every conceivable angle here at CBSSports.com, and one of the things we wanted to take a look at is which teams have the best chance to pull of an upset in the first round.

In the space below, we're ranking them from worst to best.

All moneyline odds via SportsLine consensus.

Houston has home-field advantage but is still a first-round underdog against a Chargers team that has struggled pretty badly whenever it has played against a quality opponent. But the Texans don't look that much like a quality opponent. Their defense in good, but the offense has been a major disappointment in Year 2, and injury issues threaten to keep things that way in the playoffs.

5. Steelers (+403) at Ravens

As recently as about a month ago, it would've been pretty surprising to see the Steelers this far down the list. But their defense doesn't look quite as stingy as it did in December, and the offense has fallen off a cliff now that Russell Wilson is no longer running hot on his moon-shot deep balls. Going up against the Ravens, the Steelers don't have enough firepower to keep up. Any and all upset chances hinge on shutting down what has been arguably the NFL's best offense this season.

4. Broncos (+349) at Bills

Denver's defense is one of the best in the NFL. Patrick Surtain II is likely going to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The offense is also playing well lately, and is coming off its best performance of the year. (Against Kansas City's backups, but still.) The Bills take away big plays on defense, though, and they have Josh Allen. This won't be an easy lift for the Broncos.

3. Packers (+188) at Eagles

Green Bay has multiple outs here. Jalen Hurts is still in the concussion protocol, so there's obviously a possibility that he doesn't play this weekend. And then there's the chance that the Packers just out-play the Eagles, which isn't outside the realm of possibility. Green Bay arguably outplayed Philly back in Week 1. If Jordan Love can get through the game healthy, maybe the Packers can pull off the upset this time.

The Rams have the benefit of playing this game at home, so even though they are playing against the 14-3 Vikings, they have a better shot than it might seem. Throw in the fact that they beat the Vikings earlier this season, and it's even easier to envision them pulling off the upset. Sean McVay has also won at least one playoff game in three of his previous five playoff appearances, and only one of the team's four total postseason losses during his tenure has come at home.

1. Commanders (+141) at Buccaneers

Washington largely played just as well as Tampa during this season -- if not better. The Buccaneers can score with anyone... but so can the Commies. The Tampa defense has let just about everybody move the ball at will, and the way Washington played over the second half of the season (i.e. once Jayden Daniels got his rib injury in the rearview mirror), that's a dangerous way to live.