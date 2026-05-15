The NFL schedule is here, and now we wait.

And wait, and wait, and wait.

There are still nearly four months until the season begins. There are OTAs and mandatory minicamps, but even then, all eyes will be on training camp, then the preseason and then the regular season. That gives us plenty of time to react and, often, overreact to the offseason. This offseason addition -- veteran or rookie -- is what will put this team over the top. This schedule is way too hard, and that team is going to miss the playoffs. This schedule, though, is easy, and that team is a shoo-in for the postseason.

So what's an overreaction in light of the schedule release? And what's reality? We try to make those designations.

Lions will return to the playoffs

VERDICT: REALITY

Despite playing in the uber-competitive NFC North, the Lions face the easiest strength of schedule based on Vegas forecasted wins, per Sharp Football Analysis. Detroit faces the Saints, Jets, Panthers and Cardinals as four of their first five games and later get the Dolphins, Falcons, Titans and Giants. Are those automatic wins? No. Those don't exist in the NFL. But that's a good draw thanks to finishing last in the NFC North last year. We should note Detroit was just 3-5 in one-score games en route to that disappointing finish, and this is still a very talented roster.

The other factor working in the Lions' favor is where these games are played. From Weeks 5-16, the Lions play outdoors just twice, and one of them is in sunny Miami. (The other one is in Germany.)

Lions since 2023 Indoors Outdoors W-L 24-9 12-6 Points per game 31.3 26.1 Jared Goff TD-Int 70-20 31-12

As the Lions' schedule reveal showed, they mean business.

Cowboys will win the NFC East

VERDICT: OVERREACTION

Let's not get too far ahead of ourselves. The Cowboys got better this offseason. Jalen Thompson and No. 11 overall pick Caleb Downs are massive upgrades on the back end, and Dee Winters was a nice under-the-radar acquisition at linebacker. The offense should still be fantastic. But there are still uncertainties at pass rusher, cornerback and the offensive line.

The schedule is difficult, too: 29th, according to Sharp Football Analysis' projections. After a potentially straightforward first two weeks, it's a tough five-week stretch. Compare that to the Eagles' first seven weeks.

Schedule 1st 7 Weeks Eagles Cowboys Week 1 Commanders at Giants Week 2 at Titans Commanders Week 3 at Bears Ravens Week 4 Rams at Texans Week 5 at Jaguars Buccaneers Week 6 Panthers at Packers Week 7 Cowboys at Eagles

Remember, Dak Prescott hasn't played consecutive full seasons since 2018-19, either. The Eagles still have a better defense, a better running back and a better offensive line. They have an easier projected schedule. Expect a Philly three-peat in the division, though Dallas could be set up nicely for a return to the postseason.

The 49ers' tough schedule, travel will push them out of playoff picture

VERDICT: OVERREACTION

The 49ers are doing the most traveling in a single season in NFL history, going over 38,100 miles. They have two international games, starting the season in Australia against the Rams and facing the Vikings in Mexico City in Week 11. Also, the NFC West drew the NFC East this year, meaning the 49ers have trips to the Giants and Cowboys.

Then there are the opponents themselves. Even with two games each against the Seahawks and Rams, San Francisco is roughly average in strength of schedule using last year's records and even easier using this year's projections from Sharp Football Analysis.

But let's not fret about either aspect. In fact, let's push the 49ers up and consider them bonafide NFC West and Super Bowl threats. First, the travel. Yes, it's a big ask to fly to Australia, but it's the season opener, and it's on a Thursday. They'll be back by Friday, considering the time zone change.

The 49ers then host the Dolphins and Cardinals and don't even leave the West Coast again until Week 7, when they face what could be a middling-at-beast Falcons team. Their only other trip to the East Coast time zone is to visit the Giants. The Rams went 11-6 last year despite ...

Mike Evans was a fantastic addition -- a downfield ball winner fits Purdy perfectly -- and the defense added some muscle up front. Is it enough to win a Super Bowl? Nothing can be certain, but it's a smart use of money to pick them as NFC West champions and certainly a playoff team.

The NFC South winner will finish with 10 or fewer wins

VERDICT: REALITY

For four straight years, the NFC South has failed to produce a team with more than 10 wins; the last one was Tom Brady's Buccaneers in 2021. That streak will run to five years.

Part of that is the projected similarity of the teams. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buccaneers' O/U is 8.5 wins, the Saints and Panthers are at 7.5, and the Falcons are at 6.5. There will be some sort of all four teams beating each other up: The Buccaneers are no longer a clear cut above, as last season showed, the Panthers made some big moves, the Falcons still have lots of offensive talent and some intriguing young pieces on defense, and the Saints are a low-key dark horse to win the division.

The Cardinals won't win a game until after Thanksgiving

VERDICT: OVERREACTION

The Cardinals' gauntlet is brutal. That comes with the territory of sharing a division with three playoff teams. But even the schedule outside the division is tough. Here's the slate as a whole.

Week 1 at Chargers Week 10 vs. Rams Week 2 vs. Seahawks Week 11 at Chiefs Week 3 at 49ers Week 12 vs. Commanders Week 4 at Giants Week 13 vs. Eagles Week 5 vs. Lions Week 14 BYE Week 6 at Rams Week 15 vs. Jets Week 7 vs. Broncos Week 16 at Saints Week 8 at Cowboys Week 17 vs. Raiders Week 9 at Seahawks Week 18 vs. 49ers

The Cardinals might not be favored in any game before the Jets, Saints and/or Raiders in December. The start is absolutely brutal; among Arizona's first 11 opponents, only the Giants have plus odds to make the playoffs.

That doesn't mean the Cardinals can't win any of those games, though. This is a team that beat the Panthers and Cowboys last year and lost to the 49ers, Seahawks, Colts, Packers, Jaguars and Buccaneers all by four points or fewer. Adding Jeremiyah Love is a big boost. Trey McBride is a star. Jacoby Brissett puts up some empty numbers, but he makes some big-time throws, too. The defense should be better. There's a game or two to be won.

Kirk Cousins will make more starts than Fernando Mendoza

VERDICT: OVERREACTION

Much has been made of Tom Brady's outspoken nature regarding whether rookie quarterbacks should play immediately or learn behind a veteran. He's advocated for them to sit behind a veteran, and the team he minority owns, the Raiders, went out and added Kirk Cousins this offseason weeks before drafting Fernando Mendoza first overall.

Cousins will open the season as the starter. How far he goes is TBD. The Raiders have a manageable start -- Dolphins, at Chargers, at Saints -- before a rough stretch of Chiefs, at Patriots, Bills, Rams.

Let's circle Week 8 at the Jets as a strong possibility for Mendoza to make his first start. As strongly as Brady feels about not playing youngsters too early, he feels equally strongly about not tolerating mediocre quarterback play. Mendoza, if healthy, will take the reins before the season's halfway through.