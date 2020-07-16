Watch Now: The Jim Rome Show: Marcedes Lewis talks Aaron Rodgers ( 0:58 )

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick have apparently broken up, according to a report from Julia Teti of HollywoodLife.

Signs of the break up first surfaced on Thursday when people began to notice that Patrick had unfollowed Rodgers on Instagram. Another sign was that recent photos of the two as a couple were removed from her page -- photos of the two are from back in April at the earliest.

The two had been dating since January 2018 and their relationship was the subject of plenty of media attention given the stardom each had in their respective sports. The relationship changed them both as Patrick notably renounced her Bears fandom as the two became more serious and Rodgers gave a rare glimpse into his private life when asked about a woman he was so in love with during the 2018 season.

Patrick most recently spoke of her relationship with Rodgers back in April during a Q&A session in her Instagram story.

"If you like a partner who is extremely attractive, super intelligent, very thoughtful, patient (lord knows I can be stubborn), loves to travel, is open minded, is into growing in this life, and can ball. Ya, it's pretty amazing," Danica replied to someone asking her what it was like to date a professional quarterback.

Each individual has had high-profile relationships in the past. Prior to dating Rodgers, Patrick was dating fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from 2012 to 2017 -- she was married to a physical therapist prior to that. Rodgers was dating actress Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017.