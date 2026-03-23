Another offseason, another round of speculation about Aaron Rodgers' NFL future. Like his predecessor (Brett Favre) in Green Bay two decades earlier, the tail end of Rodgers' career has been defined, at least in part, by uncertainty -- offseasons that, so far, have ended with him returning for one more year in what will ultimately be a Hall of Fame career.

Rodgers, 42, is currently a free agent after spending the 2025 season in Pittsburgh on a one-year deal. In his first year with the Steelers, he played well enough to help Pittsburgh win 10 games and capture its first division title since 2020. His performance was even more impressive considering he played the final six games with multiple fractures in his left wrist. The Steelers went 4-2 in those games, with the second loss a season-ending defeat to the Texans in the AFC wild-card round -- extending Pittsburgh's playoff win drought to nine seasons.

Aaron Rodgers PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 65.7 YDs 3322 TD 24 INT 7 YD/Att 6.67 View Profile

Immediately after the season ended, Rodgers expressed appreciation for the Steelers while confirming he would once again take time during the offseason before deciding on 2026. Two months later, he still appears to be weighing his options.

While no decision has been made, here's a rundown of what has transpired between Rodgers and the Steelers this offseason.

Jan. 24: Steelers hire Rodgers' former coach to replace Mike Tomlin

After Mike Tomlin stepped down as Steelers coach, it initially appeared Rodgers' time in Pittsburgh was over. Steelers president Art Rooney II all but said as much during his first press conference following Tomlin's departure.

That quickly changed when the Steelers hired Mike McCarthy, Rodgers' longtime coach in Green Bay. McCarthy and Rodgers spent 13 seasons together, including 11 with Rodgers as the starter. Their success included a Super Bowl win (at Pittsburgh's expense), a 15-1 season, and three NFC title game appearances.

While Rooney said the hire wasn't made to facilitate a reunion, he did leave the door open for Rodgers to return for another season.

"We'll see where Aaron is, and we've left the door open, but obviously we all have to sit down and see if that makes sense," Rooney said. "But the decision was made based on Mike being the coach we want, and it really had very little to do with whether Aaron is going to be back or not."

Jan. 27: McCarthy would 'definitely' welcome Rodgers reunion

McCarthy expressed interest in working with Rodgers again during his introductory press conference and said he had spoken with him shortly after getting the job.

"Definitely. I don't see why you wouldn't," McCarthy said. "I have spoken to Aaron, and so that's really where we are there. I was able to sit back and watch the games. I watched most of the Pittsburgh games on TV, and I thought he was a great asset for the team."

While open to a reunion, McCarthy also said he's eager to evaluate Will Howard, who missed valuable preseason reps last year after suffering an early training camp injury.

"He's someone that really came on there at Ohio State," McCarthy said of Howard, who helped lead the Buckeyes to a national title in 2024. "I'm anxious to work with him."

Feb. 27: Steelers GM says 'door's open' for Rodgers' return

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine, Steelers general manager Omar Khan echoed Rooney and McCarthy, saying the door remains open for Rodgers.

Khan also emphasized the team's commitment to finding a long-term answer at quarterback. The Steelers have been linked to several top prospects, including Alabama's Ty Simpson, a projected late first- or early second-round pick. Pittsburgh holds a league-high 12 picks, including Nos. 21 and 35 overall.

"I've had conversations with him," Khan said of Rodgers. "I spoke to him last week. Mike McCarthy has spoken to him. He knows how we feel about him. Right now, we're proceeding. ... He's a free agent, and he's not on the roster, but he knows how we feel about him."

Khan added that he doesn't expect the situation to drag out as long as it did last year, when Rodgers didn't officially join the team until June 6.

March 4: Rodgers updates status with Steelers

Rodgers offered an update on "The Pat McAfee Show," saying the Steelers had not made him a formal contract offer and reiterating that he remains a free agent.

"There's been no deadline that's been put in front of me," Rodgers said. "There's no contract offer or anything. So there's nothing that I'm having to debate between.

"I'm a free agent, and I'm enjoying my time with my wife and this part of the offseason. I think there are conversations to be had down the line, but right now, there haven't been any progressive conversations."

March 23: Steelers reportedly still want Rodgers back

Despite the lack of a formal offer, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Pittsburgh still wants Rodgers back for 2026. While he acknowledged it's surprising the Steelers haven't made Rodgers a formal offer yet, Schefter believes they're simply waiting on his decision.

With Kyler Murray now in Minnesota and Malik Willis in Miami, Pittsburgh remains Rodgers' most likely landing spot if he signs before the season. Retirement or waiting for another opportunity also remain possibilities.

For now, the Steelers appear content to continue the waiting game, with Howard as a potential fallback if Rodgers doesn't return. Another -- albeit unlikely -- option is former Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins, who was released by the Falcons earlier this month.

March 23: New Steelers addition weighs in on Rodgers

If Rodgers returns, he'll have a new weapon in Michael Pittman Jr., acquired in a trade with the Colts earlier this month. Pittman gives Pittsburgh a long-coveted complementary receiver alongside DK Metcalf, who drew heavy defensive attention last season.

Pittman said he hasn't spoken with Rodgers yet but believes he'll get the chance to catch passes from the four-time MVP this season.

"I'm trying to give him space," Pittman told Kay Adams. "I think that he wants to play. Just knowing Aaron prior to this, I think that he's gonna try to play as long as he can. He's a beast."