Beyond Round 1: 10 AFC rookies who could surprise NFL fans in 2026

First-round picks are penciled in as starters in almost every case, but opportunities to compete are not as concrete beyond the initial 32 names. There were 46 non-first-round picks who played at least 300 snaps in the AFC last season, according to TruMedia, including Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger and Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

One consideration is the team's quality. Lower-quality teams offer more opportunities for young players to compete because, in theory, their rosters should not be as talented. For example, Cleveland produced five players who met the criteria and that team finished 5-12.

Who will those contributors be this year? After surveying depth charts and taking into account each player's strengths and weaknesses, these are 10 prospects who should earn roles for the upcoming season.

LB CJ Allen, Colts

Linebacker had already been a position of need for the Colts even before they traded away volume-tackler Zaire Franklin to the Packers. The team responded by drafting two linebackers in the first four rounds: Bryce Boettcher and Allen. Allen has a capped ceiling and may never be one of the league's best linebackers, but he raises the floor immensely. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo can count upon Allen to execute his assignment and clean up missed tackles on the second level.

Boettcher could also see the field early.

WR Germie Bernard, Steelers

Pittsburgh will have to be a run-heavy offense at this stage of Aaron Rodgers' career, despite adding Michael Pittman Jr. and Bernard to a room already featuring D.K. Metcalf. Bernard is a rookie, but his draft profile includes praise for his blocking ability. He is not afraid to deliver a crack back block that seals the edge for his teammate. He is also a reliable route runner. Bernard may not be an explosive outlet in the pass game, but he will be reliable.

There is great versatility in the receiver room as well. Metcalf, Pittman and Bernard all spent roughly 15% or more of last season's snaps in the slot, according to TruMedia.

TE Nate Boerkircher, Jaguars

Jacksonville's 'The Hunt' is a YouTube series that sheds light on the team's decision-making process. In the video, fans gain an understanding of how highly they regard Boerkircher, as evidenced by comments about "shocking the world" and "changing the game." Coach Liam Coen comes from the Rams coaching tree and Los Angeles utilized two-plus tight end sets on 41.2% of offensive snaps last season, according to TruMedia.

The Jaguars can now pair Brenton Strange with Boerkircher, as well as fifth-round pick Tanner Koziol. Boerkircher is a well-rounded prospect who may have some untapped potential in the pass game. The franchise may be motivated to put him in a position to be successful early, following the discourse over Boerkircher's ranking versus the consensus.

WR Denzel Boston, Browns

Minicamp reports are to be taken with a grain of salt, but Boston is said to have been a standout for the Browns. Cleveland's problems in the pass game extend well beyond the receiver position, but there is no question that room is better with the additions of K.C. Concepcion and Boston. The latter is a big-bodied pass catcher who can win down the field and is also willing to contribute in the run game.

Center Parker Brailsford was under consideration as well. In an ideal world, he would start, allowing Elgton Jenkins to play guard. Cleveland's goal for the season should be identifying key pieces of the future and that entails young players seeing extensive action.

RB Jonah Coleman, Broncos

Out of a possible 101 regular-season games, J.K. Dobbins has appeared in 47. He missed seven games in his first season with the Broncos. Last year's second-round selection, RJ Harvey, averaged about 8.5 carries per game and did not prove that he could handle being a feature back. Coleman's opportunity is going to come at some point and it would not be a surprise if he became the team's lead back by season's end. He checks the box in Sean Payton's offense as being able to contribute in the pass game as well. In each of the past three seasons, the California native has registered at least 23 receptions.

TE Will Kacmarek, Dolphins

Kacmarek is best known for his blocking contributions. As the Dolphins began the reconstruction of their roster, they traded away wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and reached a contract extension with running back De'Von Achane. Listen to the message teams are trying to send through their actions. Achane is a foundational piece to the new offense and they'll need a blocker like Kacmarek to spring some of those long runs.

Kacmarek is a big tight end (6-foot-6, 258) who spent this season behind second-round pick Max Klare and never had more than 22 receptions in a collegiate season. He looks to possess a skill set capable of achieving more in the pass game.

DL Darrell Jackson, Jets

New York may find itself in its base defense more this season, given the rise in tight end usage across the league, and that entails three-down defensive linemen. Jackson is more of a penetrator than David Onyemata, T'Vondre Smith or some of the other options on the roster, so he will likely see the field primarily on third down to begin his career. However, there is little to no question he will be a part of the rotation up front with depth challenged post-Quinnen Williams trade.

CB Jermod McCoy, Raiders

McCoy is a blue-chip, All-Pro caliber talent when healthy. He missed all of the 2025 season and there are concerns about his longevity. The premise of this story, however, is that immediate contributors and McCoy have the skill set to compete immediately for an organization chasing competency at a position they have inadequately filled for years.

McCoy has the size, proficiency in both man and zone coverage, and ball production to be a high-impact performer. After having his draft moment ruined by medicals, I am hoping he achieves that goal and has a long career.

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Browns

Cleveland would have taken McNeil-Warren No. 39 overall had Boston not been available. Instead, they were able to get him 19 picks later. At 6-foot-3.5-inches, the Browns are hoping McNeil-Warren can be for them what Kyle Hamilton and Nick Emmanwori have been for the Ravens, Seahawks, respectively.

Offenses are looking for ways to stress defenses down-in and down-out, so having a defender capable of playing down in the box or dropping into coverage and muddying pass lanes is a schematic advantage.

S Genesis Smith, Chargers

Smith is competing with Tony Jefferson, who missed the 2023 season and has gone back and forth between the active roster and practice squad over the past year-plus, and Elijah Molden, who was acquired for a seventh-round pick, for immediate playing time. Smith has good range and can clean things up on the back end.

Defensive lineman Nick Barrett was a personal favorite throughout the draft process. He is a quality run stopper with a bit of pass-rush upside who will likely play for quite some time. Los Angeles has done well in positioning its interior defenders to be successful.