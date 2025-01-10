NFL players are paid much differently in the playoffs than during the regular season. Playoff money comes from a league pool instead of from teams with a specific amount for each round.

Player contracts occasionally contain performance bonuses, either incentives or salary escalators, tied to the playoffs. These are for making the playoffs or for a player or his team's performance in the playoffs. There are a few performance bonuses hanging in the balance for some prominent players this postseason.

Playoff performance bonus that can be earned: $3.5 million

Allen will make $1 million with the Bills winning the AFC Championship game provided he is on the field for at least 60% of Buffalo's offensive plays. He also had to have a minimum of 60% offensive playtime during the regular season, which he easily did with 88.97%. A Super Bowl win is worth an additional $2.5 million to Allen. Playing 60% or more on offense in the Super Bowl is a necessity as well for the $2.5 million.

Playoff performance bonus that can be earned: $1.25 million

Mahomes' $16.65 million 2025 base salary will increase by $1.25 million to $17.9 million if Kansas City wins the Super Bowl provided he participates in 50% or more of the offensive plays in the game or his offensive playtime during the regular season was at least 50%. The playtime requirement has been met because Mahomes took 96.34% of Kansas City's offensive snaps this season.

Playoff performance bonus that can be earned: $1.5 million

Barkley needed to rush for at least 1,000 yards during the regular season, which he more than doubled, to unlock $1.5 million of playoff performance bonuses. He gets $250,000 for the Eagles winning the NFC Championship game. There's another $250,000 with the Eagles becoming Super Bowl champions. Any incentives earned increase Barkley's 2025 and 2026 base salaries by a corresponding amount.

Playoff performance bonus that can be earned: $2 million

Hurts' 2025 through 2028 base salaries will each increase by $500,000 with the Eagles winning the Super Bowl where Hurts is on the field for 70% or more of Philadelphia's offensive snaps in the game or for his offensive playtime during the regular season being at least 70%. The playtime requirement has been satisfied because of 80.73% regular-season playtime.

Playoff performance bonus that can be earned: $1 million

Goff's $39 million 2028 base salary will increase by $1 million with the Lions winning the Super Bowl provided his offensive playtime during the regular season was 50% or above and he takes at least 50% of Detroit's offensive snaps in the playoffs. He had 97.04% offensive playtime during the regular season.

Playoff performance bonus that can be earned: $2.5 million

Herbert's $40.5 million 2029 base salary will increase by $1.25 million if the Chargers win the AFC Championship game and Herbert takes at least 50% of Los Angeles' offensive snaps in the contest. It's an additional $1.25 million escalation for winning the Super Bowl where Herbert's offensive playtime during this game is 50% or more.

Playoff performance bonus that can be earned: $500,000

Wagner signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract worth up to $8.5 million with incentives. He has made $1 million in incentives with another $500,000 contingent on being first team All-NFL/All-Pro by the Associated Press, Pro Football Writers of America or the Sporting News. One of the incentives earned was $500,000 for 75% or more defensive playtime and the Commanders making the playoffs. Wagner was on the field for all but 11 of Washington's 1,083 defensive snaps.

Playoff performance bonus that can be earned: $2.5 million

Mayfield has $2.5 million of incentives tied to Tampa Bay's playoff success. Because Mayfield's regular-season playtime was at least 75% and Tampa Bay's league ranking improved from 2023 in average net yards gained per rushing play while being 27th or better, he gets $500,000 for winning a wild-card playoff game with a minimum of 75% offensive playtime in the game. The Buccaneers went from last in this category in 2023 to third this season. Mayfield's offensive playtime was 98.34%. It's another $750,000 for winning a divisional playoff game. An NFC Championship game win is worth an additional $500,000. There's $750,000 more for winning the Super Bowl. The individual offensive playtime remains a requirement but the improvement in average net yards gained per rushing play doesn't after the wild-card playoff round.

Playoff performance bonus that can be earned: $1 million

David can make up to $1 million in the postseason. Tampa Bay's league ranking needed to improve from 2023 in average net yards per passing play, total defense or touchdowns on returns or recoveries while being 27th or better, which has occurred, and his defensive playtime during the regular season had to be 65% or more, to make $250,000 for each Buccaneers postseason contest where he is active on game day. He had 96.51% defensive playtime in the regular season.

Playoff performance bonus that can be earned: $250,000

Gilmore earned a $250,000 incentive for his defensive playtime hitting the 70% mark and the Vikings making the playoffs. The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was on the field for 76.06% of Minnesota's defensive snaps.

Playoff performance bonus that can be earned: $1.5 million

The Chiefs signed D.J. Humphries with six games remaining to address a need at left tackle after he recovered from tearing his left ACL late last season. A hamstring injury limited him to two games. The one-year contract Humphries signed has a $750,000 incentive for the Chiefs winning the AFC Championship game where he takes a minimum of 50% of Kansas City's offensive snaps. There's also a $750,000 incentive for a Super Bowl win with his offensive playtime in the game being at least 50%. Joe Thuney moved from left guard to left tackle while Humphries was out before his return for the regular-season finale. It remains to be seen whether Humphries, who was rusty in his return, or Thuney will be playing left tackle in the playoffs.

Playoff performance bonus that can be earned: $500,000

The $1.5 million Curl earned for his defensive playtime being 85% or more increased to $2 million with the Rams making the playoffs. Curl's defensive playtime during the regular season was 87.98%.

Playoff performance bonus that can be earned: $500,000

Robinson's 81.83% offensive playtime was a lot more than the 60% needed to earn $500,000 provided the Rams made the playoffs.