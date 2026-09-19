We have some solid Week 2 matchups on the horizon, and one is the game between the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals will travel to Reliant Stadium, where the Texans are looking for their first win of the year.

The Bengals are coming off a 33-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Texans are coming off a 36-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills. A big storyline heading into this week is Joe Burrow's health, as he was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to back tightness. He was a full participant on Friday, but is officially listed as questionable on the team's injury report. It goes without saying that it would be a huge loss for the team if Burrow cannot play. Joe Flacco is the team's backup quarterback.

The Texans and Bengals have met 12 times in the regular season, with their last meeting coming in 2023. The series is at 7-5 all-time, in favor of Houston.

This is bound to be a good one and could be a close matchup. Here's how to watch, things you should know, and a prediction for the matchup:

How to watch Bengals vs. Texans:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Reliant Stadium (Houston, TX)

TV Channel: CBS | Streaming: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Texans -2.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

The Bengals vs. Texans matchup

Both defenses had surprising performances last week, but for opposite reasons (we'll get more into that below). The Bengals' defense exceeded expectations, while the Texans' defense didn't totally live up to theirs.

Both offenses had solid performances. The Bengals ranked seventh in offensive points (33), and the Texans were tied for the eighth most points by the offense (31).

Cincinnati racked up 351 yards of total offense, with 245 coming from the passing game. The only categories in which they did not best their Week 1 opponent were interceptions thrown (1) and tackles (37).

The Texans' offensive standout last week was running back David Montgomery, who had three touchdowns in his Houston debut. He became the first player in franchise history to score at least three scrimmage touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving) in their first game with the Texans.

Bengals vs. Texans injury news

Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart will be making his season debut this week, after missing the first game to recover from a hyperextended knee he suffered at the beginning of training camp.

Meanwhile, Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney did not practice Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury after a solid performance against the Buffalo Bills last week, and on Friday, the Texans officially ruled him out for Week 2. Clowney recorded a sack and two quarterback hits in his return to the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2014.

"That was a cool moment, right, for Clowney to be back in a Texans uniform, and for him to get our first sack of the 2026 season," head coach DeMeco Ryans said on "Texans Radio."

Starting Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o was placed on IR after injuring his shoulder last week, with Ryans calling it a "big loss." It could open up the field for the Bengals' offense and will be something Ryans and Co. will have to plan around.

Bengals vs. Texans: Need to know

The defenses: The Texans are among the best in the NFL, while the Bengals have struggled recently. Last weekend, it was like these teams' defenses had a Freaky Friday moment and swapped performance levels. The Bengals' defense actually looked good, something the fans have been begging to see for some time. Their defense forced four turnovers against the Bucs in the first half.

The Texans, however, surprisingly gave up 36 points, despite facing a difficult opponent in Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. They finished with two sacks and gave up 409 net yards, marking their most allowed in 23 games (including postseason).

How both defenses respond from last week's performances will be a major factor in who comes away with a win.

Bengals offensive line: Another issue Cincinnati has faced of late is its protection of Burrow. Last season, Burrow was sacked 17 times in eight games. He has spent a significant time on the sidelines due to injury, and the success of this team hinges on No. 9 staying healthy. Last week, Burrow was only sacked one time, and the offensive line allowed the lowest pressure rate (21.6 percent of drop-backs) of any team across the league in Week 1, per Pro Football Focus.

Texans Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter combined for 27 sacks in 2025, the most by any duo across the league, and even without Clowney, the Texans pose a serious threat to the QB. The Bengals will need to keep Burrow's jersey clean.

Ja'Marr Chase's impact: Ja'Marr Chase had just two receptions for 14 yards in Week 1 on four targets, but last season he was also quiet in Week 1 before exploding in Week 2. The Bengals need to make history repeat itself, and head coach Zac Taylor says he needs to "continue to find ways" to get No. 1 the ball.

If Houston's defense focuses heavily on keeping the ball away from Chase, his numbers may look similar to last week, but it could open the field for other players, like Tee Higgins, so not all could be lost if Chase is kept quiet.

Bengals vs. Texans prediction

I think this game will be close and a great battle between two strong AFC teams that could find themselves in the playoffs. If the Bengals' defense can maintain its momentum, it will completely change this team's ceiling. I think this game will come down to the very end, and one or two small mistakes could be the difference between a win and a loss.

I am going to give this one to the Texans, though I wouldn't be surprised either way. If the Texans don't win this game, they'll fall to 0-2, which may not be a problem in an easier division, but with the Jaguars looking strong, it could prove to be.

After this, the Bengals face the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Texans face the Indianapolis Colts.

Prediction: Texans 33, Bengals 30