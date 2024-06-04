During his four years in Buffalo, Stefon Diggs was far and away Josh Allen's top target. Diggs had at least 154 targets in each season from 2020 through 2023, while no other player during that time had more than the 107 Cole Beasley had during that 2020 campaign. Overall, Diggs was targeted on more passes during his time with the Bills than the next two closest players combined.

Of course, Diggs is now no longer on the Bills, having been traded earlier this offseason to the Houston Texans. And that means things are going to change dramatically in 2024. Buffalo's wide receiver room has been remade with the additions of second-round pick Keon Coleman and free agents Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chase Claypool and Mack Hollins; but second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid, who had 91 targets last season, seems like he has a good chance to emerge as the top guy for Allen.

But he doesn't necessarily see things that way.

"I wouldn't say I'm the guy. I think we have quite a bit of weapons on offense," Kincaid said, via Bills Wire. "You know, we're going to open everybody up, and with Josh (Allen) back there, he's going to get everybody the ball. I think definitely a couple more targets this year, which will be nice."

Other than Diggs, no pass-catcher has received more than 19.3% of the targets in a given season, according to Tru Media. Kincaid's 16.7% target share last season was the fourth-highest of any secondary Bills target during that time, behind only Cole Beasley in 2020 and 2021, and Gabe Davis in 2022. Davis also left Buffalo this offseason, so there are an absolute ton of targets up for grabs. The Bills almost have to spread them around, as there is no Diggs-esque, All-Pro type of talent on hand.

Still, Kincaid said the offense hasn't changed all that much. "I wouldn't say [it changed] a ton, but there's a lot of tweaks we've made since last year," Kincaid said of the offense under coordinator Joe Brady, who replaced Ken Dorsey late last season. "I think the creativity and kind of freedom he has right now in terms of just testing things out is super helpful."

This is going to be a season of change in Buffalo, and Kincaid is likely to be a big part of that change. Even if he doesn't emerge as "the guy," he should at least be "a guy," and that's a change of pace from what the Bills have been in recent years.