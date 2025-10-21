PHILADELPHIA -- Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Brandon Graham is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles, sources confirmed to CBS Sports, seven months after the 37-year-old, two-time Super Bowl champion retired from the league. Graham has been in discussions with the Eagles about coming back to help a pass rush that is in dire need of help, as the Eagles ranked 29th in the NFL in sack percentage (4.3%) and 26th in sacks (11.0).

Graham will officially announce his return Tuesday morning.

The edge rushers have combined for 3.5 sacks through seven games, with Za'Darius Smith the leader in the clubhouse with 1.5 sacks. Smith retired from the NFL last week after only playing five games with the Eagles, and he wasn't on the roster Week 1. Josh Uche and Patrick Johnson are the only other Eagles edge rushers with sacks (1.0 each), showcasing how depleted the position is.

To make matters worse, the Eagles have plenty of injuries at edge rusher. Nolan Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo are on injured reserve with triceps injuries with Okoronkwo ruled out for the season. Azeez Ojulari also left Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings with a hamstring injury.

For those counting at home, the Eagles have just three healthy edge rushers on the roster: Uche, Johnson and Jalyx Hunt. They need Graham back just for depth, even if he's not the answer to a bigger problem.

What can Graham actually provide for Eagles?

In short, who knows? Graham played through a torn triceps injury in Super Bowl LIX, the same injury he suffered in November of what was his final season. Graham won't be judged on his performance on the field, but what he brings to the locker room in veteran experience.

The Eagles had that with Za'Darius Smith prior to his sudden retirement, as Smith actually occupied Graham's locker. With that locker vacant, Graham will fill the role as veteran mentor and leader.

"His locker will be ready," said Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to reporters following his press conference after Sunday's win over the Vikings.

The Eagles just need bodies at edge rusher at this stage of the season until Nolan Smith returns, which is expected to be sometime after the bye week (Week 9). They're depleted at the position, so Graham returning and taking snaps on Sunday against the New York Giants would be a net positive.

Graham coming out of retirement after a Super Bowl championship where he could walk into the sunset is unorthodox, but not unprecedented. The Eagles could use another player on the edge just to help out what they currently have on the active roster.

Adding Graham doesn't mean the Eagles are done at edge rusher. Far from it.

Who can Eagles target at edge rusher?

There are certainly some edge rushers who will be available at the trade deadline, and the Eagles have plenty of premium draft capital to acquire one. The Eagles have 10 draft picks available in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Eagles' 2026 draft picks

Round Acquired 1 Own 2 Own 3 Own 3 From Jets 3 Projected compensatory 4 Own 4 Projected compensatory 5 Conditional (from 49ers) 5 Projected compensatory 6 From Vikings

The Eagles have five picks in the first three rounds and seven in the first four rounds, allowing them to afford parting ways with a pick or two to get a premium edge rusher. While the Eagles would prefer to keep their picks for future assets, the point of having premium draft picks is to make a Super Bowl contending roster better at the trade deadline.

This is what the Eagles have to do if they wish to repeat as Super Bowl champions, as the pass rush played a major part in winning Super Bowl LIX. What the Eagles currently have at edge rusher isn't cutting it, so here are some candidates who could fill a void.

Trey Hendrickson is the premier edge rusher available, and the Bengals are not out of the AFC North race as of yet. Cincinnati may not actually trade Hendrickson unless they get an offer they can't pass up. Hendrickson has a 14.5% pressure rate with 4.0 sacks on the season, and he's coming off consecutive 17.0-sack seasons.

Adding Hendrickson would arguably place the Eagles as the best team in the NFC, even with their struggles on both sides of the ball.

The Dolphins are in a free fall as they have already had conversations about Mike McDaniel's future. They will be sellers at the deadline, and have a few players available. Jaelan Phillips is in the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, so he'll be a free agent after the season.

Phillips has a 16.7% pressure rate this season with 2.0 sacks and 22 pressures. He would be bolstered depth for an Eagles pass rush that needs good players. Phillips has also played one season under Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, having 27 pressures, 6.5 sacks, and a 13.6% pressure rate in eight games in 2023.

Another Dolphins player available at the deadline, the 29-year-old Bradley Chubb has an 11.5% pressure rate with 4.0 sacks and 15 pressures in seven games. A young pass rush (even with the addition of Graham), could use a veteran like Chubb -- who had 11.0 sacks, 70 pressures, and a 15.7% pressure rate in his year with Fangio.

Chubb has two years and $61.7 million in cap money left on his deal, so acquiring him would be difficult. He still would benefit going back in Fangio's scheme, as he also played for the Eagles defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos.