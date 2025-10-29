The Denver Broncos made a fascinating signing, as CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports Denver added 41-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis to its practice squad.

Lewis worked out for Denver this week, and apparently did enough for general manager George Paton to take a flier on the former first-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. If Lewis receives promotion to the active roster, he will be the second-oldest player to suit up this year, behind Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Lewis spent last season with the Chicago Bears, and caught one pass in 17 games played. He has played in a tight-end record 285 career games for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers and Bears. Lewis made the Pro Bowl in 2010 after catching 58 passes for a career-high 700 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Jaguars. A few other players that made the Pro Bowl that year are Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Johnson, center Jeff Saturday, linebacker Jerod Mayo and defensive end Dwight Freeney.

Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull are the tight ends that have caught passes for the Broncos this year. Krull was placed on injured reserve earlier this month with a foot injury. While the signing of Engram this offseason was celebrated, as it appeared Sean Payton had finally acquired the perfect player for his "joker" position, he has caught just 26 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown through eight games played.

The 6-2 Broncos are the top team in the AFC West. Up next are the Houston Texans on Sunday.