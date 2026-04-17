The NFL Draft is where contenders are built, and for the Cleveland Browns, this year is about maximizing a roster that still believes it can win now. Armed with multiple premium picks but coming off back-to-back losing seasons, Cleveland enters the 2026 draft with urgency and pressure.

The Browns have the flexibility to reshape their roster quickly, but this is less about a long-term rebuild and more about fixing what's broken — particularly on offense. With a top-tier defense already in place, this draft could determine whether Cleveland gets back into contention or continues spinning its wheels.

Here's how the Browns stack up, what it means and how they should approach the first round.

Where Browns sit in draft power ranking: No. 2 (8.48)

Based on CBS Sports power rankings for all 32 teams in NFL Draft

Category Score What it means Draft capital 7.8 Two first-round picks, three in the top 40 Front office DNA 9 Aggressive, willing to make bold moves Roster urgency 10 Pressure after consecutive losing seasons

Cleveland Browns team needs

Offensive tackle

Wide receiver

Quarterback clarity

What the Browns should do

Pick No. 6: Stay put

Take the best offensive lineman or wide receiver available and prioritize immediate impact.

Pick No. 24: Stay put

Address whichever need wasn't filled earlier, giving the offense two potential upgrades.

Here's a full look at what every team making a first-round pick in 2026 should do.

Latest CBS Sports mock draft projection

Based on Mike Renner's most recent 2026 mock draft

Round 1, Pick 6: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

A high-upside tackle who can stabilize protection and anchor the offensive line.

Round 1, Pick 24: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

A receiver with No. 1 upside and separation ability to elevate the passing game.