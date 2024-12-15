The Indianapolis Colts looked like they were about to run away with the game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but a major gaffe by Jonathan Taylor kept that from happening.

With the Colts clinging to a 13-7 lead early in the third quarter, Taylor broke through for what appeared to be a 41-yard touchdown run, but the Colts didn't get any points because the officiating crew overturned the touchdown.

After a lengthy review, the officials ruled that Taylor had let go of the football before crossing the goal line into the end zone.

Since the fumble rolled out bounds in the end zone, the final result of the play was a touchback for the Broncos. Instead of the Colts going up 20-7 early in the third quarter, the Broncos got to take over possession at their own 20-yard line.

The fumble by Taylor was an inexcusable mistake by a veteran running back who should know better. That being said, Taylor isn't the first player this year to make this fumbling mistake. As a matter of fact, he wasn't even the player In Week 15 to make the mistake. During the Bengals' 37-27 win over the Titans, Jordan Battle recovered a fumble for the Bengals and appeared to return it for a touchdown, but the score was overturned after officials realized that he had fumbled the ball just before crossing the goal line.

Between Battle and Taylor, there have now been four players who fumbled a touchdown away at the goal line this year.

The fumble by Taylor could end up costing the Colts a win in Denver. Indy is currently clinging to a 13-10 lead against the Broncos and if you want the latest updates from the Mile High City, be sure to click here so you can follow everything in our GameTracker.