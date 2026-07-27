Commanders fire tight ends coach Ben Steele just days before training camp

The Washington Commanders have fired new tight ends coach Ben Steele just days before the team opens training camp. Washington released a short statement Monday morning, saying it was parting ways with Steele and would "have no further comment at this time."

While the Commanders did not reveal the reason for Steele's firing, The Athletic reported it stemmed from a violation of team policy. Virginia court records show Steele was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated June 7. He also faces additional charges for refusing a blood or breath test and obstructing or resisting an officer without force.

According to The Athletic, the Commanders placed Steele on leave after he informed the team of his arrest, and the team notified the NFL. Offensive assistant Wes Welker coached the tight ends during minicamp in Steele's absence. Head coach Dan Quinn is expected to announce Steele's replacement Tuesday.

The 48-year-old Steele was set to enter his first season with the Commanders after spending the past three years as the Arizona Cardinals' tight ends coach. He helped Trey McBride establish himself as one of the NFL's best tight ends, with the 26-year-old setting a positional record by catching 126 passes in 2025.

Steele also worked with offensive linemen, serving as an assistant offensive line coach for the Denver Broncos in 2022 and the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. He got his NFL coaching start in the NFC South, first as an offensive quality control coach and then as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' tight ends coach from 2014-18. He later spent two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons as an offensive assistant and tight ends coach in 2019 and 2020.

Steele is a former tight end who played 17 games for the Green Bay Packers from 2004-05 after going undrafted out of Mesa State in 2001. He caught four passes for 42 yards.

Quinn revamped his coaching staff following Washington's disappointing 5-12 campaign. The Commanders changed offensive coordinators, replacing the experienced Kliff Kingsbury with former quarterback and first-time play-caller David Blough. Quinn also fired defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. and replaced him with another first-year coordinator, Daronte Jones, who spent the past three seasons under Brian Flores as the Minnesota Vikings' defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator.

The Commanders begin training camp Wednesday and will host a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 12.