The Daniel Jones experiment didn't work out in New York. After going 24-44-1 as a starter for the Giants, the former No. 6 overall pick has been benched in favor of Tommy DeVito.

Jones was demoted to QB3 this week amid a 2-8 start to the season. Since the Giants made the announcement to move on from Jones, we have seen him play a different position, but until today, we had not heard his comments on the situation.

On Thursday, the same day he was spotted at safety on the scout team in a walkthrough drill, Jones broke his silence on his demotion.

Jones addressed the media after practice, beginning by explaining that he wrote down his comments, so he can "make sure I say it the right way."

The former starter thanked those who have helped him in his career and noted that while there have been ups, there have also been many downs.

"The opportunity to play for the New York Giants was truly a dream come true and I am extremely grateful ... for the chance to play here," Jones said. "The Giants are truly a first class organization and I have nothing but genuine respect and appreciation for the people who built it and who help carry on the tradition. I met so many specialty people and created relationships that will truly last a lifetime. Thank you all my teammates, coaches and staff that have done so much for me these past six years. There have been some great times, but of course we all wish there had been more of those."

He continued by taking full responsibility for his shortcomings and acknowledging how difficult it is to win games in this league.

"I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins. No one wanted to win more games worse than me and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation. Of course this season has been disappointing for all and of course I wish I could've done more. I'm 100% accountable for my part I did not play well consistently enough help the team get the results. The reality of the NFL is it's hard to win games and requires consistent performance from everyone involved. We didn't do that well enough so the idea to change something happens, and I understand," he said.

The 27-year-old concluded with optimism about the future and respect for the fans.

"I love the game, I love being part of a team and I'm excited for the next opportunity. I know that there's a lot of good football in front of me and I'm excited about that," Jones said. "To all fans of deep respect appreciation for your passion and love for the Giants. The fans are huge part of what makes playing for the Giants so special."

General manager Joe Schoen says the move is a "football decision" and is not a way for the team to avoid a $23 million injury payout. Jones is 3-13 in his last 16 starts under center, has eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season and his 79.4 passer rating this season is 32nd among qualified quarterbacks.

The Giants face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and are hoping their offense will see more production with DeVito under center.