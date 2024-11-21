Things couldn't have been any worse this week for Daniel Jones right? The New York Giants found a way to add salt to the wounds regarding his demotion as the starting quarterback.

During Thursday's practice, multiple Giants beat reporters observed Jones not taking any reps at quarterback. Jones had his helmet, indicating he was a participant in practice. So what was Jones doing?

The Giants had the former franchise quarterback playing safety on the scout team in a walkthrough drill. This comes days after the Giants benched Jones in favor of Tommy DeVito -- not $5 million backup Drew Lock -- as the starting quarterback. The Giants also signed Tim Boyle to the practice squad this week (Jones is still the QB3 on the roster behind DeVito and Lock).

Some reserves and practice squad players usually play the role Jones does in walkthrough practices, making it an even bigger fall from the quarterback with a cap number of $47.855 million this season. Jones was joined on the scout team defense with practice squad offensive linemen, tight ends coach Tim Kelly, assistant quarterbacks coach Christian Jones and offensive assistant Christian Daboll (per The Athletic).

If the Giants intended to bench Jones to protect themselves from his $23 million injury clause, why have him play another position at all? Even in a walkthough, still an opportunity for Jones to potentially get hurt.

Jones has had a rough week with the franchise that drafted him. This may be the lowest of the lows.