Colts QB Daniel Jones declares himself ready for training camp after recovering from season-ending injury

Daniel Jones is one of several key players coming back from a season-ending injury, and it sounds like his rehab is going just about as well -- and likely even better -- than anyone could have expected.

Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," Jones said he expects to be "full go" when the Colts open training camp Wednesday, fewer than eight months after tearing his Achilles tendon -- a remarkable feat.

"I'm feeling good," Jones said. "Plan is to be back in 11-on-11 full-team drills Wednesday when we start up practice, so be out there with the guys, excited to get back rolling. But feeling good, and rehab's been good to this point -- still some work to do as we get ready for Week 1 -- but feeling really good with where I am."

Jones tore his right Achilles Dec. 7 in an eventual Week 14 loss to the Jaguars. At that point, he had been playing through a fracture in his left fibula for several weeks.

The Colts were 8-2 entering their bye when the Jones injuries began to pile up. With a hobbled Jones, they lost in Week 12 to the Chiefs and Week 13 to the Jaguars. Jones' Week 14 Achilles tear forced the Colts to turn to rookie Riley Leonard and then 44-year-old Philip Rivers, who had been retired for over four years. The Colts finished 8-9, losing their final seven games.

Jones was set to play on the rarely used transition tag this season before agreeing to a two-year, $88 million deal with Indianapolis shortly into free agency.

Jones originally joined the Colts on a one-year, $14 million deal to battle Anthony Richardson for the starting spot. Not only did Jones win that battle, but he was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL through 10 weeks, ranking ...

first in passing yards

first in expected points added per play

fourth in yards per attempt

As Jones mentioned, there is still a long way to go between now and Week 1, not only in terms of his recovery but also in terms of his ability to play at his previous level.

"I think you're constantly evaluating it; it's hard not to compare it [to your previous self]," Jones said. "I think I'm in a really good spot. I can do everything. There's nothing that I can't do. I think there's still that last little bit that you're working to get back, but I feel good in the next month or so as I get into team drills, 11-on-11, doing everything again with that coming back and feeling 100%."

Other quarterbacks, such as Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers, have struggled after returning from Achilles tears, but it should be noted that both injuries occurred much later in their careers. Jones is only 29. Still, his comfort working from under center -- as well as how the Colts manage his workload the next few weeks -- will be worth monitoring.

The Colts open their season Sept. 13 against the Ravens in Indianapolis.