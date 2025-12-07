Colts starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a non-contact right leg injury late in the first quarter of Indianapolis' Week 14 game against the Jaguars. Jones, who grabbed the back of his right calf, has been playing through a fractured left fibula.

Indianapolis shortly thereafter ruled Jones out with an Achilles injury.

Jones, 28, had been one of the NFL's most remarkable comeback stories this season as the Colts got off to a 7-1 start. However, the Colts had lost three of their last four games entering Week 14, with Jones throwing four interceptions and losing three fumbles over that span. He was 5 for 7 for 60 yards and an interception against the Jaguars before exiting.

Sixth-round rookie Riley Leonard entered the game for Jones with the Colts already down backup quarterback Anthony Richardson, who suffered an orbital fracture during pregame warmups in mid-October. Indianapolis also has Brett Rypien on its practice squad.

The Colts and the Jaguars entered the game 8-4 and tied for the AFC South lead, with Jacksonville holding the tiebreaker.