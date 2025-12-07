Daniel Jones injury: Colts starting quarterback exits game with right Achilles injury
Jones has been playing through a fractured left fibula
Colts starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a non-contact right leg injury late in the first quarter of Indianapolis' Week 14 game against the Jaguars. Jones, who grabbed the back of his right calf, has been playing through a fractured left fibula.
Indianapolis shortly thereafter ruled Jones out with an Achilles injury.
Daniel Jones looks to be in serious pain after trying to limp off the field pic.twitter.com/mq2z7PRaqw— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 7, 2025
Jones, 28, had been one of the NFL's most remarkable comeback stories this season as the Colts got off to a 7-1 start. However, the Colts had lost three of their last four games entering Week 14, with Jones throwing four interceptions and losing three fumbles over that span. He was 5 for 7 for 60 yards and an interception against the Jaguars before exiting.
Sixth-round rookie Riley Leonard entered the game for Jones with the Colts already down backup quarterback Anthony Richardson, who suffered an orbital fracture during pregame warmups in mid-October. Indianapolis also has Brett Rypien on its practice squad.
The Colts and the Jaguars entered the game 8-4 and tied for the AFC South lead, with Jacksonville holding the tiebreaker.