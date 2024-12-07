The Philadelphia Eagles are placing tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve, according to NFL Media. Goedert has been dealing with a knee injury and was previously ruled out for Week 14 after not practicing. He will be required to miss the next four games of the regular season, and the reported plan is for Goedert to be ready to return heading into the playoffs.

Over the next month, the Eagles face the Carolina Panthers (Week 14) and Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 15) at home before heading to Washington to face the Commanders (Week 16) and then host the Dallas Cowboys (Week 17). The first game Goedert will be eligible to return to the field will be the regular-season finale against the New York Giants at home in Week 18.

The Eagles have yet to officially clinch a playoff berth, but are well on their way and could clinch as soon as this week. At 10-2, they are in first place in the NFC East and three games ahead of the second-place Washington Commanders (8-5) in the loss column.

This season, Goedert has been the third-most targeted pass catcher in the Eagles offense, only behind wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Now that he's sidelined, tight end Grant Calcaterra should see an uptick in snaps, while Brown and Smith should dominate even more of the target share. Running back Saquon Barkley (37 targets this season) should also factor even more into the Philly passing attack.

Goedert, who is playing in his seventh season in the NFL, has 38 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns this season.