The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for insurance at running back and they are targeting the top free agent available. Per the league's transaction wire, Philadelphia will bring in Devonta Freeman for a workout next week -- but there's no agreement of a deal already in place. The Eagles are just bringing in Freeman for a visit at this time, likely to see where he's at physically after the running back couldn't come to terms with a team this offseason.

Freeman revealed earlier in the week that he's ready "for whatever team needs a vet," which fits right into the Eagles' wheelhouse. Philadelphia has Boston Scott and Corey Clement on its roster behind Miles Sanders -- who is 100% healthy and will make his season debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams -- but head coach Doug Pederson didn't show much faith in the two young backs during a Week 1 loss to Washington. The Eagles ran the ball a league-low 24.37% of the plays in Week 1, with Scott and Clement getting just 15 total carries while Sanders was out. Jason Huntley, a 2020 fifth-round draft pick the Eagles claimed off waivers once the 53-man rosters were set, had just one carry in the loss.

Even with Sanders healthy, the Eagles would prefer to have a veteran backup behind him and as a complement to Scott. A two-time Pro Bowl running back, Freeman hasn't recorded a 1,000-yard season since 2016 and has just 724 rushing yards and two touchdowns over the past two years. Injuries have slowed Freeman down, contributing to his 3.66 yards per carry average during that stretch. Freeman still was a threat catching the football, recording 59 catches for 410 yards and four touchdowns in 2019.

Freeman's skill set fits what the Eagles are searching for. Freeman's price tag was too high for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they settled on LeSean McCoy and the Seattle Seahawks chose Carlos Hyde over him after Freeman contemplated signing a $4 million offer.

It doesn't hurt the Eagles to give Freeman a look before making a decision. Philadelphia may want to make sure Freeman doesn't leave the building and get a deal done with the veteran running back if the workout goes well.