The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a 4-0 start, yet something has been off regarding the defending Super Bowl champions. Even with wins over the Rams, Buccaneers, Chiefs and Cowboys, there is some cause for concern about how the season will play out.

This doesn't mean the Eagles won't be a playoff team or suffer a late-season collapse like the 2023 campaign, but the issues on offense need to be addressed. The Eagles rank 30th in total offense this season and have the fewest total yards per game (251.5) by a 4-0 team since the 1941 New York Giants. They are averaging the fewest yards per play (4.17) by any 4-0 team in the Super Bowl era.

Philadelphia is just the second 4-0 team since 1940 to get outgained in total yards in each game, but this is more than the totality of the offense. Saquon Barkley ranks 42nd out of 48 running backs in yards per carry (3.1). A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith aren't in the top 50 in receiving yards (Smith is 65th and Brown is 66th). Jalen Hurts is 25th out of 33 quarterbacks in yards per attempt (6.0). Despite all that, this group averages 23.8 points per game, 12th in the NFL.

"Let's get this thing fixed before we run into a serious team," Brown said earlier this week. "And now, we're learning from losing instead of learning from winning. That's the message."

The Denver Broncos come to Lincoln Financial Field this week to take on the unbeaten Eagles. Will the Broncos be the first team to knock them off? Here's what to expect on Sunday.

When the Eagles have the ball

This is a week for the Eagles to get their offensive line back to its dominant form, which has not been the case for the unit over the first month of the season. The interior of the offensive line has struggled, as Landon Dickerson has allowed three sacks and a 9.7% pressure rate in 124 pass-blocking snaps -- the biggest area of struggle for that unit.

Philadelphia's run blocking hasn't been great, either, as Dickerson still appears to be playing through his knee injury (had a meniscus repair in training camp), while Cam Jurgens hasn't been utilized as a pulling center as frequently as he was last year. Lane Johnson has also been battling through injuries and has been in and out of the lineup. The unit is also feeling the loss of Mekhi Becton, even though Tyler Steen has been solid.

For an offense based on running the football, the Eagles haven't done it. They're 29th in yards per carry (3.5), 19th in yards before contact per rush (1.31) and 31st in yards after contact per rush (2.15). This is why Saquon Barkley has been inefficient running the football, along with facing an eight-man box 32.8% of the time.

This is where the pass game has to get going to set up the run, and for the offensive line to be more consistent when the Eagles do run the football.

"Everybody's tired of hearing it but too bad. We're one block off," said left tackle Jordan Mailata. "And so, just being critical, having an urgency to the line, I think can create consistency. So that's been the message this week, at least from me, to my offensive line, and we're just trying to carry that out."

When the Broncos have the ball

The Broncos have been strong in rushing the football this season, ranking fifth in yards per carry (5.1), ninth in yards before contact per rush (1.70) and seventh in yards after contact per rush (3.27). They have a strong tandem with J.K. Dobbins and rookie RJ Harvey, but Dobbins has the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL this season (323). Dobbins was the Broncos' first 100-yard rusher since 2022, when he finished with 101 last week in a win over the Bengals.

The Eagles run defense might be the team's weak link in the early going. They are 26th in yards per carry allowed (4.8) and 21st in successful play rate (56.3%). They are also 28th in yards before contact per rush (2.07), so this may be an opportunity for Denver to challenge Philadelphia with Dobbins and Harvey early.

Denver's passing attack could struggle with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean playing as well as they have, but the Eagles had two busted coverages last week -- mainly due to a lack of a pass rush. The Eagles' edge rushers have a combined 0.5 sacks this season. The Broncos may look to run the ball on early downs to keep the Eagles' defense on the field.

Prediction

The Eagles have to get their offense going against a Broncos defense that's first in sacks (15) and first in defensive pressure rate (47%). The Broncos have also allowed the fewest sacks in the league (three) and are second in scoring defense (16.8). Denver seems to have the advantage in the trenches.

This will come down to the Eagles' top-ranked red zone offense (100%) and the Broncos' top-ranked red zone defense (25%). The game will be won by red zone efficiency, which may be where Philadelphia has the edge.

Prediction: Eagles 26, Broncos 23