PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles have been riding high on a six-game win streak, becoming the biggest challenger for the Detroit Lions for NFC supremacy. No matter the schedule, the Eagles have answered all the obstacles in front of them over the past six weeks.

Philadelphia's next challenge is another team that's one of the hottest in the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams, who have won four of their last five games and emerged in the thick of the NFC West race. The Rams are 4-1 since their bye week, setting themselves up for their biggest game of the season with the division up for grabs.

The Rams are 9-4 over the last two seasons when Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua all play -- and they will all play Sunday. DeVonta Smith won't play Sunday night (hamstring), but the Eagles still average 29.6 points per game with A.J. Brown in the lineup (17.3 points per game without).

Sunday's matchup is all the more intriguing with the Eagles and Rams coming into the matchup as two of the league's hottest teams. Below is a preview of the Sunday night showdown.

Eagles vs. Rams where to watch

Eagles' pass game without DeVonta Smith

The Eagles won't have Smith on Sunday, as he's still battling a hamstring injury he suffered in last Thursday's win over the Washington Commanders. With Smith not practicing this week, the Eagles passing game will turn to A.J. Brown and Jahan Dotson as the top two wideouts. There's also a chance Britain Covey could be back, as his 21-day practice window opened this week. Covey is listed as questionable for the game (and the Eagles did place pass rusher Bryce Huff on injured reserve to create a roster spot).

If Covey can't go, the top three options will be Brown, Dotson and Johnny Wilson.

"They've been doing a great job, working hard and making plays, most importantly, when their number is called," Brown said Friday on Dotson and Wilson. "Their numbers aren't called as much, but they've been making plays. That's what you can ask for."

Since the Eagles returned from their Week 5 bye week, Jalen Hurts has completed 70.2% of his passes for 1,267 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception for a 118.1 passer rating. Not included in those numbers are the nine rushing touchdowns Hurts has in that stretch. Hurts is fifth in the league in completion rate, third in passer rating and third in yards per attempt (9.7) since Week 6. He's first in the league in pass/rush touchdowns with 17.

Of course, this was with Smith in the lineup. With no Smith on Sunday, the Eagles will have to rely on Dotson to become that No. 2 wide receiver. The trust is building with Hurts, but it will be put to the test this week.

"Trust is growing each and every day. There's countless reps people don't see," Dotsons said earlier this month. "The communication off the field. Just gaining trust with each other. So that when Sunday comes he has the trust in me that I'm gonna make the play. That's pretty much all that goes into it."

How Eagles plan to stop Jared Verse

Verse is one of the contenders for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and is arguably the best pass rusher in this year's rookie class. Verse has an 18.8% pressure rate this season, fifth in the NFL amongst players with 100+ pass-rushing snaps. His 48 pressures are tied for sixth in the league, and his 14 quarterback hits are ranked in the top 20.

While Verse only has 4.5 sacks, he's on a defensive line with standouts Kobie Turner and Byron Young. Verse has been getting all the discussion with how easily he's fit into his role as a pass rusher in Chris Shula's defense.

"He's twichy. He's strong," said Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, who will face Verse on some reps. "He can beat you with power. He does have that, but when you look at him on film he just has terrific burst and good bend.

"There's a reason why guys like that go in the first round."

Jordan Mailata called Verse "relentless" when describing his game. The Rams are fourth in the NFL in pressure rate (39.0%), so they'll be getting to the quarterback. Hurts will have to get rid of the ball fast to make Verse as ineffective as possible.

Prediction

Not having Smith changes the dynamic of this game. The Eagles still have Brown in the lineup, but they average 29.6 points per game when Brown and Smith both play. They are also 7-0 when Brown and Smith are both in the lineup, and Hurts has an 103.0 passer rating when targeting Smith (but also has three interceptions).

The Eagles still have the No. 1 rush offense in football, while the Rams are just 20th in run defense success rate (60.5%). Philadelphia will have to rely on Saquon Barkley to spread out the passing game and carry the offense late in the contest, and he's proven through 11 games he can produce when his number is called. Dotson will also have to become more of a consistent threat in the passing game. (Hurts has a 72.2 passer rating targeting Dotson this season.)

If the Eagles defense (No. 1 in the league the past six weeks) keeps playing at an elite level, Philadelphia will be tough to beat regardless of Smith's absence.

Eagles 29, Rams 24