The decisions on fifth-year options are somewhat overshadowed because of the timing. A majority of NFL teams typically don't turn their attention to fifth-year options until the conclusion of the NFL Draft, which takes place April 23-April 25 this year, when the window to pick up options is coming to a close. The window with 2023 first-round picks began Jan. 5, a day after the 2025 regular season ended. The options must be exercised no later than May 1.

The decision to pick up options has gotten more complicated because the 2020 NFL collective bargaining agreement changed how fifth-year options operate. The fifth-year salary is fully guaranteed when the option is exercised. A player's fourth-year base salary will also become fully guaranteed at the time the option year is picked up if it wasn't already.

Previously, the fifth year was guaranteed for injury upon exercise of the option. The option year become fully guaranteed on the first day of the league year in the fifth contract year.

The option-year salaries are no longer strictly tied to where a player was drafted (i.e.; top 10 or outside of top 10). Originally, the fifth-year salary for the top 10 picks was the transition tender (average of the 10 highest salaries) at a player's position when the option was exercised. With players selected outside of the top 10 (picks 11-32), the fifth-year salary was the average of the third through 25th highest salaries at a player's position.

Performance now dictates the option-year salaries. With two or more Pro Bowl selections on the original ballot during the first three seasons of contracts, the fifth-year salary is the franchise tender, which is the average of the five highest salaries for a player's position in the fourth year of his contract. One Pro Bowl selection on the original ballot during the first three seasons of deals puts the fifth-year salary at the transition tender, which is the average of the 10 highest salaries for a player's position in the fourth year of his contract.

Participating in 75% of offensive or defensive plays, whichever is applicable, in two of the first three seasons of deals or an average of at least 50% playtime in each of the first three seasons, sets the fifth-year salary at the average of the third through 20th highest salaries at a player's position. For first-round picks who don't fall into any of these three categories, the fifth-year salary is the average of the third through 25th highest salaries at a player's position.

Contracts for draft choices can't be renegotiated until the conclusion of a player's third regular season, which means players selected in the 2023 draft are eligible to sign new deals.

All 31 of the 2023 first-round picks were eligible for the fifth-year option when the exercise period began. The Miami Dolphins forfeited the 21st overall pick because of integrity of the game violations.

Here's a look at each eligible 2023 first-round pick's situation regarding the option year.

Fifth-year option: $25.904 million

Panthers president of football operations and general manager Dan Morgan reaffirmed the plan to exercise Young's fifth-year option during his pre-draft press conference a couple of days ago. Young has been trending in the right direction ever since he regained his starting job from Andy Dalton after getting benched early in the 2024 season. He had a career year in 2025 while guiding the Panthers to the NFC South title for the first time since 2015. Young completed 63.6% of his passes for 3,011 yards with 23 touchdowns to post an 87.8 passer rating, which were all career highs, last season.

A contract extension is unlikely before the 2026 regular season begins. Young could catapult himself into a different salary stratosphere with continued improvement next season.

Fifth-year option: $25.904 million

Texans executive vice president and general manager Nick Caserio characterized picking up Stroud's option as an easy decision. A contract extension in 2026 could be a different story since a commitment in excess of $50 million per year would probably be required.

Stroud has regressed since having one of the greatest debut seasons for a quarterback when he was named 2023's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He made a terrible closing statement for a new deal last season. Stroud had the worst two-game stretch of his NFL career during the playoffs. His four interceptions, all in the first half, against the New England Patriots in the divisional playoffs followed five fumbles (two were lost) in a wild card game win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stroud connected on 51.9% of his passes for 462 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions to post a 51.8 passer rating in the two playoff games.

Third pick: Will Anderson Jr., DE, Texans

Fifth-year option: $21.512 million

The Texans exercising Anderson's fifth-year option was a given. Anderson was named a first-team All-Pro after posting a career-high 12 sacks in 2025. The 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year had double-digit sacks for the second straight season.

Anderson's 85 quarterback pressures (combined sacks, quarterback hits and quarterback hurries) were the league's second most, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats. He also had Pro Football Focus' best pass rush win rate for the 2025 season at 26.2%.

A new deal is expected at some point this offseason. It wouldn't be surprising for Anderson to insist that he become the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback. That distinction currently belongs to Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons. He signed a four-year, $186 million contract extension, averaging $46.5 million per year, when he was traded from the Dallas Cowboys at the end of last preseason. Parsons' deal has $136.007 million of guarantees with a non-quarterback-record $120 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Fifth-year option: $22.483 million

Richardson won't be getting a fifth contract year. His camp was given permission to seek a trade earlier in the offseason. Richardson's fate in Indianapolis was sealed with Daniel Jones' surprising career resurrection last season after he won a quarterback competition to be the starter in training camp.

Fifth-year option: $21.161 million

The Seahawks exercised Witherspoon's fifth-year option in March. President of football operations and general manager John Schneider has made it clear that a new deal for Witherspoon is an offseason priority. Witherspoon, who has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his three NFL seasons, surely took of the deal Trent McDuffie received shortly after his March trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Los Angeles Rams. McDuffie reset the cornerback market with a four-year, $124 million extension, averaging $31 million per year. The deal contains a cornerback-record $100 million in guarantees, of which $50 million was fully guaranteed at signing.

Sixth pick: Paris Johnson, OT, Cardinals

Fifth-year option: $19.072 million

NFL teams don't make a habit of turning down extra contract years for young left tackles on an upward trajectory, like Johnson. Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, indicating at the NFL Scouting Combine in late February that he wants Johnson around for a long time, suggests that the option year with him will be a go.

Fifth-year option: $14.475 million

Don't expect the Raiders to pick up Wilson's option. He hasn't done much to live up to his draft position. Wilson has only started seven of the 50 games he has played in his three NFL seasons and generated just 12 sacks.

Fifth-year option: $11.323 million

The Falcons exercising Robinson's fifth-year option was a no-brainer. Robinson led the NFL with 2,298 yards from scrimmage (combined rushing and receiving yards) last season. He also earned first-team All-Pro honors for the first time. There's more urgency to sign wide receiver Drake London, 2022's eighth overall pick, to an extension since 2026 is his contract year. Robinson will likely be looking to eclipse the $20.6 million per year in the two-year, $41.2 million extension Saquon Barkley received from the Philadelphia Eagles last March whenever he gets a new deal.

Ninth pick: Jalen Carter, DT, Eagles

Fifth-year option: $27.127 million

The Eagles have historically been one of the most proactive teams in signing players to contract extensions. That could apply to Carter, who was limited to 11 games in 2025 primarily because of shoulder issues. The starting point for serious contract discussions with the two-time Pro Bowl should be $32.5 million per year. That approximates the cost of using a franchise tag on Carter in 2028 based on a 120% increase of his $27.127 million fifth-year option for 2027.

NFL will likely be making a tweak to the scheduling formula if the regular season stays at 17 games John Breech

Fifth-year option: $19.072 million

The fifth-year option isn't the issue with Wright after he earned second-team All-Pro honors at right tackle last season. Wright has already stated that he wants to spend his entire NFL career with the Bears. Run blocking has been Wright's strong suit but his pass protection improved in 2025. He allowed only 19 quarterback pressures (combined sacks, quarterback hurries and quarterback hits), which is same number as perennial All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell, according to PFF. Wright probably shouldn't settle for anything less than the four-year, $104.4 million extension, averaging $26.1 million per year, Charles Cross signed with the Seahawks shortly after the 2025 regular season ended in a new deal.

Fifth-year option: $19.072 million

Skoronski has developed into one of the NFL's best young offensive guards. Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi indicated he was interested in signing Skoronski to a contract extension at the combine in late February. That may require making Skoronski the NFL's first $25 million-per-year offensive guard.

Fifth-year option: $14.293 million

The Lions have a recent track record of signing first-round picks to early contract extensions (edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, offensive tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Jameson Williams). The same should be true for Gibbs. Head coach Dan Campbell didn't do the Lions any favors contractually by stating that Gibbs is just scratching the surface of his talent and is an offensive weapon rather than just a runner at the NFL annual owners meeting in late March. Those comments will likely be used as ammunition for Gibbs to join Barkley in the $20 million-per-year running back club.

13th pick: Lukas Van Ness, LB, Packers

Fifth-year option: $13.752 million

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has been surprisingly noncommittal about Van Ness' option year. It's hard to believe that Van Ness will get his fifth year considering he has 8.5 sacks in his three NFL seasons and his career-high 39.3% defensive playtime was in 2024 when he played in all 17 games.

14th pick: Broderick Jones, OT, Steelers

Fifth-year option: $19.072 million

Jones was plagued by inconsistency at right tackle in 2023 and 2024 before moving to left tackle. He fared better at left tackle before being sidelined with a neck injury 11 games into the 2025 season. Jones' neck fusion surgery probably makes giving him a fifth year too risky of a proposition.

Fifth-year option: $13.752 million

Jets general manager Darren Mougey said at the NFL annual owners meeting last month he anticipates McDonald's fifth-year option will be picked up. McDonald has led the Jets in sacks in each of the last two seasons with 10.5 in 2024 and eight in 2025.

16th pick: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Rams

Fifth-year option: $12.633 million

The Rams made upgrading at cornerback a top priority this offseason. McDuffie became the league's highest-paid cornerback shortly after he was acquired from the Chiefs and Jaylen Watson was signed to three-year, $51 million deal in free agency. That should speak volumes about whether Forbes, who was claimed after the Washington Commanders waived him late in the 2024 season, will have his fifth-year option exercised.

17th pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Patriots

Fifth-year option: $18.119 million

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed at last month's league meeting that Gonzalez's option year would be picked up. A contract extension could be on the horizon this year. It will probably be in New England's best financial interest to get a deal done before the Seahawks do with Witherspoon.

18th pick: Jack Campbell, LB, Lions

Fifth-year option: $21.925 million

Campbell earning Pro Bowl honors last season created a problem for the Lions. The value of Campbell's fifth-year option increased by $6.801 million from $15.124 million to $21.925 million. The $21.925 million cost doesn't reflect the off-ball linebacker market. That's because pass-rushing 3-4 outside linebackers primarily determine the number. Fred Warner and Roquan Smith top the off-ball linebacker market with respective $21 million-per-year and $20 million-per-year deals from the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens. Exercising Campbell's option year will give him negotiating leverage to replace Warner as the salary standard for off-ball linebackers.

Fifth-year option: $15.451 million

A healthy 2025 season would have made the decision on Kancey's fifth year in 2027 easier. That didn't happen. A torn pectoral muscle limited him to three games last season after 7.5 sacks in 2024. The decision could go either way.

20th pick: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

Fifth-year option: $23.852 million

Smith-Njigba is the first player taken in 2023's first round to get a contract extension. He recently signed a four-year, $168.6 million extension, averaging $42.15 million per year, to become the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver. The deal has a wide receiver-record $120,067,996 in guarantees where $69,130,996 was fully guaranteed at signing.

Fifth-year option: $18 million

Johnston has had back-to-back seasons with at least 50 receptions, 700 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. Whether Johnston's option year is picked up could depend on how new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel feels he fits in his offense.

23rd pick: Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens

Fifth-year option: $27.298 million

Flowers' option year isn't in question. He had a career year in 2025 with 86 catches for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns to secure a second straight Pro Bowl selection. The Ravens will need to be comfortable topping Garrett Wilson in order to sign Flowers to an extension this year. Wilson, 2022's 10th overall pick, received a four-year, $130 million extension, averaging $32.5 million per year with $90 million of guarantees, from the Jets last July.

Fifth-year option: $18 million

The Vikings are exercising Addison's fifth-year option. A contract extension probably isn't in the cards because of the off-the-field issues and career lows of 42 receptions for 610 yards with three touchdowns in 2025.

Fifth-year option: $12.633 million

The Giants' defense having the NFL's worst expected points added per play in 2025 with Banks on the field doesn't bode well for his fifth-year option. Fortunately for Banks, he is getting a clean slate under new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

Fifth-year option: $8.162 million

The Bills have already picked up Kincaid's fifth-year option. The Bills gave Dawson Knox a four-year extension, averaging $13 million per year, in 2022. Kincaid will have to demonstrate he can stay healthy before getting that type of money or more in Buffalo. Knee issues have kept Kincaid out of seven games over the last two seasons.

27th pick: Maxi Smith, DT, Jets

Fifth-year option: $13.931 million

Smith was a major disappointment with the Cowboys before he was part of the midseason trade that sent Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to Dallas. Smith didn't make much of a contribution with the Jets after the trade.

Fifth-year option: $19.072 million

Harrison has been reliable after being installed at right tackle for the start of his rookie year. That's why the Jaguars have already decided to pick up his option year.

Fifth-year option: $14.475 million

Murphy had a career-high 5.5 sacks in 2025 after just three sacks during his first two NFL seasons. That probably isn't enough production to warrant a fifth year.

30th pick: Bryan Breese, DT, Saints

Fifth-year option: $13.391 million

Breese's fifth-year option has been exercised. His run defense improved last season although his sacks dropped from 7.5 in 2024 to 2.5.

31st pick: Nolan Smith, LB, Eagles

Fifth-year option: $13.752 million

Losing Jaelen Phillips in free agency may tip the fifth-year option decision in Smith's favor. Smith had a respectable 14.6% pressure rate last season, according to PFF.

32nd pick: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Chiefs

Fifth-year option: $14.475 million

There's no reason for the Chiefs to pick up Anudike-Uzomah's fifth-year option. Anudike-Uzomah missed the entire 2025 season with a hamstring injury. He had three sacks in his first two NFL seasons.