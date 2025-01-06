For many fans, this is the last time they will see their team play in a meaningful game for a while. For 14 playoff teams, their journey will continue to next week, and the final seeding was decided Sunday.

Many squads already locked up their positions heading into the weekend, including the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (No. 1), Buffalo Bills (No. 2), Houston Texans (No. 4) and Philadelphia Eagles (No. 2). Not needing a win to help themselves in the playoffs, these teams took the cautious route, resting some of their starters to ensure they can be healthy down the stretch.

Other teams, like the Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, had their playoff tickets punched but not their seeding, so they were still full steam ahead. For teams still fighting for a spot, like the Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins, this week was their biggest yet.

As for the rest of the league, well, it was simply playing for pride.

Safe to say there was a lot going on during the final weekend of the regular season, with so many clinching scenarios, seeding changes, starters resting, backups getting more looks and teams looking to go out with a bang. That made it hard to keep up with it all.

Don't worry if you missed any of it, because we have you covered with five of the biggest moments and things you may have missed as we wrap up the year:

Backup QBs get their chance

Week 18 saw a lot of backup and third string quarterbacks getting some playing time and some took the most of the opportunity. Here's a look at some non-starters who had solid days:

Joe Milton III NE • QB • #19 CMP% 75.9 YDs 241 TD 1 INT 0 YD/Att 8.31 View Profile

Patriots sixth-round rookie Joe Milton III was active for the first time this year and replaced fellow rookie Drake Maye after just one series. On his first regular season drive, Milton led the team down the field and took it in himself for the first touchdown of the game, celebrating with a backflip. The Patriots' 23-16 win over the Bills means the No. 1 draft pick is no longer theirs.

Tanner McKee PHI • QB • #16 CMP% 66.7 YDs 323 TD 4 INT 0 YD/Att 7.18 View Profile

The Eagles started Tanner McKee over Kenny Pickett on Sunday with Jalen Hurts still sidelined. He finished with 269 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Marcus Mariota WAS • QB • #18 CMP% 77.3 YDs 364 TD 4 INT 0 YD/Att 8.27 View Profile

After a quick appearance from Jayden Daniels, Mariota came in for the Washington Commanders. He got the win over the Dallas Cowboys and did so with an 83.3 completion percentage, 161 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, along with one rushing touchdown.

Jimmy Garoppolo LAR • QB • #11 CMP% 65.9 YDs 334 TD 2 INT 1 YD/Att 8.15 View Profile

Garoppolo started for the Los Angeles Rams in place of Matthew Stafford and finished with the second-most passing yards in the league for Week 18. He also had two touchdowns and one interception.

Best catches

A look at some of the best grabs from around the league, for the final time before we head into the playoffs.

This isn't just one of the wildest catches of the week, it's one of the wildest catches of the year. After the ball was tipped multiple times, Devaughn Vele came up with the score.

Seahawks' Geno Smith put the ball in the perfect spot for Noah Fant, who did a flip while making the grab.

Playoff tickets punched

AFC: The one spot remaining in the AFC went to the 10-7 Broncos. With a win Denver was in, and against mostly the Chiefs' backups, the Broncos had no problem securing a 38-0 victory.

Here are some highlights from the game:

NFC: The one spot remaining in the NFC went to Buccaneers, but it wasn't easy. They defeated the Saints, 27-19, in a game where they controlled their own destiny. In the win, wide receiver Mike Evans passed 1,000 yards on the season, his 11th straight year hitting that mark.

The tight NFC South race is over, and the Bucs have the title for the fourth consecutive season.

Trick plays

Fake punt alert! The Giants lost to the Eagles, so this play may be overshadowed. Dane Belton was able to get the first down and keep New York on the field.

Sometimes trick plays work and sometimes they backfire. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers pitched the ball receiver Davante Adams, who threw it back to his quarterback, who once again found No. 17 under pressure, but the defense was ready and he immediately got taken down.

Another trick play that didn't pan out for the offense came from the Bears' win over the Packers. Keenan Allen seems to be a better wide receiver than he is a quarterback.

Bryce Young can't stop scoring

The Panthers were already eliminated from the playoffs, so they had nothing to play for on Sunday but pride. It took overtime, but they came out with a 44-38 win over the Falcons. Since they didn't have the playoff implications other teams did, the spotlight was not as bright on them this week, so their quarterback's performance may have gone unnoticed.

Bryce Young, who was demoted to backup QB at one point this season, finished the game with five total touchdowns. He had 251 yards with three touchdowns in the air and 24 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Young has 21 total touchdowns, 17th in the league this year, despite starting just 11 games and playing in 13.