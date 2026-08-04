Jalon Walker injury: Falcons EDGE feared to have torn ACL in latest blow to Atlanta's defense, per report

The Atlanta Falcons' promising young defensive front might have taken a significant blow on Tuesday with an injury to second-year edge rusher Jalon Walker. The No. 15 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is feared to have torn his ACL during the team's non-padded practice and will undergo an MRI to confirm the extent of his injury, according to ESPN/NFL Network.

Walker sustained the ailment during an 11-on-11, two-minute drill period at the Aug. 4 practice. He hit the ground in the backfield and remained there while teammates surrounded him on their knees. After evaluation from the Falcons' training staff, Walker was carted off the field and the team called off the rest of practice.

If Walker did indeed tear a ligament in his knee, he will almost certainly miss the entire 2026 season. Such an absence would come as an untimely hiccup in his young career, as he was set to enter Year 2 as an up-and-coming force off the edge with a high ceiling as a former first-round pick.

Walker appeared in 15 games as a rookie and started nine. He flashed his upside during a particularly prolific midseason run in which he accumulated four sacks in four games from Weeks 9-12. At season's end, the Georgia product had logged 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, nine QB hits and two forced fumbles.

The splendid start to his career made Walker a projected every-week starter in Atlanta this year, so his looming absence leaves a sizable hole in the starting lineup. Samson Ebukam and Cameron Thomas are next in line and will be tasked with stepping into a larger role than expected.

Falcons could lose both starting edge rushers

Atlanta used two first-round picks last year to address its edge rusher group and appeared to hit on both of them as Walker and James Pearce Jr. delivered promising rookie campaigns. That tandem projected as a rising one-two punch that could join the ranks of the best passing-rushing tandems in the NFL this year, but the Falcons could suddenly go from boasting an enticing young unit to placing both Walker and Pearce on the bench for an extended period.

Pearce awaits a potential league-imposed suspension for the off-field trouble in which he was involved during the offseason. If the NFL determines he violated its personal conduct policy, he may open the campaign on the sidelines.

Police arrested Pearce on Feb. 7 for a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend, WNBA star Rickea Jackson. He was charged the following month with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police, resisting an officer with violence to his or her person and aggravated stalking.

Pearce entered into a pre-trial intervention program that resulted in all charges being dismissed. That cleared the way for him to join the team in time for training camp. While he continues to practice with the team and figures to be ready physically for the season opener, the NFL could levy a suspension before Week 1 that would delay his season debut.

Any action that Pearce misses will dramatically hinder the Falcons' pass-rushing abilities considering the other half of the starting tandem appears poised to miss significant time, if not the entire season.