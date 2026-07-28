Ranking all 32 NFL edge rusher groups: Myles Garrett puts Rams at No. 1

The rich became richer when the Los Angeles Rams acquired Myles Garrett in the biggest trade of the 2026 NFL offseason. The chances of anyone containing this beastly defense and preventing the Rams from winning a second Super Bowl in six years became significantly slimmer when the transaction went through. But did the move automatically give Los Angeles the best edge rusher group in the league? There is stiff competition at the top.

Not only do the Houston Texans return an otherworldly tandem, and not only are the Denver Broncos coming off one of the greatest sack seasons by a team in NFL history, but the Baltimore Ravens are suddenly in the discussion, too, after trading for Trey Hendrickson.

Today's NFL landscape makes edge rushers more important than ever before. Containing the league's explosive passing attacks requires game-breakers, and the best are quickly becoming some of the most highly compensated players the sport has ever seen. Rostering one standout pass rusher is a necessity. Boasting two is no longer a luxury, but in many cases, the cost of entry into postseason contention.

Below are all 32 edge rusher situations in the NFL heading into the 2026 season, ranked from worst to best.

32. Miami Dolphins

Key contributors: Chop Robinson, Josh Uche

The complete rebuild in Miami extends to the edge rushing unit. As a first-round pick two years ago, Robinson is the kind of young talent the Dolphins can build around if he begins to show signs of stardom. He has not taken that kind of step in the right direction, but his new coaching staff might be able to get him on track. Jeff Hafley is a bright defensive mind. If he cannot juice the potential out of Robinson, then maybe nobody can.

31. Carolina Panthers

Key contributors: Jaelan Phillips, Patrick Jones II

If not for the injury Nic Scourton sustained on the first day of training camp, the Panthers would rank a healthy number of spots higher. Instead, his season is over before it even begins due to a torn ACL. Neither Phillips nor Jones is exactly reliable in terms of staying on the field, either, so the bottom has the threat of really falling out from underneath this group. Phillips is a plus starter when healthy, though, like he was all of last year.

30. Tennessee Titans

Key contributors: John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson II, Jacob Martin, Keldric Faulk

Robert Saleh got the band back together. Each of Franklin-Myers, Johnson and Martin played for him during his New York Jets tenure. Perhaps their familiarity with each other and the bright moments they shared will make the unit better than the sum of its parts. If not, there is a first-round pick in Faulk behind them and ready to step into meaningful action as a rookie.

29. Cincinnati Bengals

Key contributors: Boye Mafe, Demetrius Knight Jr., Shemar Stewart, Myles Murphy

While the rest of the Bengals' defense improved on paper this offseason, the edge rusher group said farewell to its leader, Trey Hendrickson. Mafe is an upside-oriented addition who will not fully replace Hendrickson's pass-rushing prowess, but who displayed flashes of greatness as a young starter for the Seattle Seahawks. The rest of the crew, plus second-round pick Cashius Howell, is extremely young. Cincinnati is banking on its last few drafts starting to pay off. It just might pay dividends, but it is impossible to know for sure until it actually happens.

28. Washington Commanders

Key contributors: Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson, Dorance Armstrong, Charles Omenihu

Washington would like to see fresh faces inject new life into an edge rusher group that was arguably the team's biggest need. They figure to give starting jobs to a couple of players who have never held full-time No. 1 roles, which always comes with some volatility. Oweh and Chaisson are proven, veteran contributors who might be in for career years in those expanded roles. A healthy amount of playable depth behind them reduces plenty of risk.

27. Arizona Cardinals

Key contributors: Josh Sweat, Zaven Collins, Baron Browning, Jordan Burch, BJ Ojulari

This will be a difficult season for the Cardinals, who have as strong a chance as anyone to secure the No. 1 pick in next year's draft. That is not to say Arizona is entirely devoid of talent, however. Sweat is a Pro Bowl-caliber edge rusher coming off a 12-sack campaign, after all. Nobody helped him out disrupting quarterbacks last season, so the perceived depth in a rotation-heavy pass rush is a bit of a mirage, but there is reason to think Burch could develop in his second year, and that Ojulari can finally jump up to a starting caliber now that he is healthy.

26. Kansas City Chiefs

Key contributors: George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Ashton Gillotte

The Chiefs could have benefited from investing in a free agent edge rusher, but instead used second-round draft capital on R Mason Thomas. For a team that needed to boost its pass rush and is trying to capitalize on Patrick Mahomes' prime, that was a bit puzzling. The disruptive ability of Chris Jones from the interior defensive line will always mask some of the deficiencies on the edge, though, and Karlaftis is a solid force in that latter part of the defensive front.

25. New England Patriots

Key contributors: Harold Landry, Dre'Mont Jones

The edge unit was far from a primary reason why the Patriots reached the Super Bowl last year. To get back to the top of the AFC, New England needed to retool that group. It acquired both a ready-made starter in Jones and a high-potential rookie in second-rounder Gabe Jacas to accomplish that goal. Depth is still a concern here, but the one-two punch of Landry and Jones is no worse than what the Patriots got from a group last year that won the conference. Landry needs to get his knee right for this to work, though. It bothered him for most of 2025 and remains an issue heading into training camp.

24. New York Jets

Key contributors: Will McDonald IV, Joseph Ossai, Kingsley Enagbare, David Bailey

Aaron Glenn revamped his defense as his job depends on it. The floor is seemingly higher in 2026 than it was during the dreadful previous campaign, but it is hard to argue that the ceiling is also raised. The Ossai and Enagbare additions are solid but nothing special. If the group improves dramatically, it will be because Bailey, the No. 2 pick, shines in his first year as a pro. An instant-impact standout in Bailey would be a pleasant running mate for McDonald and would form a riveting young duo.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Key contributors: Yaya Diaby, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Anthony Nelson, Rueben Bain Jr.

What if Al-Quadin Muhammad becomes more consistent? 7.5 of his 11 sacks last year came in three games, while he fell completely silent in a handful of others. That is the next step in proving his mid-career breakout is real. Whether it is him or rookie first-rounder Bain that locks down the No. 2 role, Tampa Bay will be in solid shape with Diaby holding down the other side. The fourth-year pro is extremely well-rounded as a pass rusher and run stopper and could have a long career ahead of him as a great (albeit short of elite) starting weapon.

22. Indianapolis Colts

Key contributors: Laiatu Latu, Arden Key, JT Tuimoloau, Micheal Clemons

Latu took the exact kind of second-year leap the Colts wanted from the former No. 15 overall pick and holds the potential to be the face of this defense for years to come. If Tuimoloau makes that same progress in his sophomore campaign, the edge rushing corps will be rolling. Key was a nice insurance policy to grab in free agency, as he can be a reliable part-timer next to Latu if JTT does not take off. Since 2021, Key has delivered no fewer than four sacks and no more than 6.5 in a season. Indianapolis knows exactly what it can expect.

21. Dallas Cowboys

Key contributors: Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Malachi Lawrence

The post-Micah Parsons pass rush in Dallas is actually starting to come together quite well. That is not to say Jerry Jones made the right call moving on from his superstar last summer, but he at least made the most of the assets he received in return. One of those picks went toward grabbing Lawrence at No. 23 in April's draft. Between his potential, the strong early returns from Ezeiruaku, and the steady presence of Gary, this forms a squad that might not be spectacular in 2026, but that should at least stay afloat and possibly flourish in the years to come.

20. Atlanta Falcons

Key contributors: James Pearce Jr., Jalon Walker, Zach Harrison, Brandon Dorlus

Whether Pearce faces a suspension for his offseason arrest will greatly impact the formidability of the Falcons' defensive front. The third-place finisher in last year's Defensive Rookie of the Year voting should be one of the NFC South's top young players if he is on the field, and with Walker by his side as another potential second-year standout, Atlanta's 2025 first-rounders have a chance to develop into a dynamic duo. Before long, the offense's skill-position stars might not be the only household names on this roster.

19. Chicago Bears

Key contributors: Montez Sweat, Dayo Odeyingbo, Austin Booker, Shemar Turner

It was a surprise to see the Bears sit on their hands during free agency and the draft, considering Odeyingbo and Turner are coming off torn Achilles and ACL injuries, respectively. The former impressively avoided the PUP list to start camp, while the latter did not. Chicago is banking on both being able to complement the known standout in Sweat, and if they do, then this group will be satisfactory. If not, general manager Ryan Poles will wish he had been more aggressive in adding reinforcements.

18. Cleveland Browns

Key contributors: Jared Verse, Alex Wright, Winston Reid

Defensive greatness was a redeeming quality of an otherwise putrid Browns team in 2025. In no world does trading Myles Garrett not make the group at least somewhat worse in 2026. Getting Verse in return and continuing to stockpile highly renowned young weapons around him, though, keeps the unit in the good-to-great tier and puts it on the same contention timeline as the rest of the roster. Asking Verse to develop into a Garrett type is unfair, but his top-percentile potential is not far off from that caliber.

17. Minnesota Vikings

Key contributors: Dallas Turner, Andrew Van Ginkel

From Week 10 onward last year, Turner accumulated 6.5 of his season-long eight sacks. He might be leveling up in real time into an every-week starter, which is what the Vikings envisioned when they took him with the No. 17 pick in 2024. If the breakthrough is happening and Van Ginkel stays on pace after finishing seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting two years ago, these two are going to be a nightmare -- especially since Brian Flores is the defensive coordinator calling their signals.

16. Seattle Seahawks

Key contributors: DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall, Dante Fowler

A deep complement of pass rushers helped the Seahawks build the NFL's stingiest scoring defense and ride it to a Super Bowl victory. One of the more underrated contributors from that 2025 group, Boye Mafe, is gone. But between the existing depth and the arrival of Fowler, Seattle should not miss a beat. Mike Macdonald's defense is greater than the sum of its parts, so even though there is no elite star power in this bunch, it remains on the stronger side of NFL edge rushing groups.

15. Buffalo Bills

Key contributors: Bradley Chubb, Greg Rousseau

Losing Joey Bosa to free agency (and perhaps retirement) is a tough blow, but there was never any guarantee he would stick around beyond one year anyway. Chubb is a perfectly acceptable replacement to pair with Rousseau in a scheme that helped build the most formidable passing defense in the league last year. Neither is a superstar, but both are renowned disruptors and should play off each other nicely. Buffalo should feel good about the fact that the pass rush might be as good as, if not better than, in the wake of a Bosa brother leaving.

14. Philadelphia Eagles

Key contributors: Jonathan Greenard, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Arnold Ebiketie, A.J. Epenesa

Greenard logged 12-sack seasons with two different teams from 2023-24 and will have a shot to add a third team to that ledger in his first campaign with the Eagles. He is coming off a down year, but it can be flushed due to the shoulder injury that hampered him for a couple of games and ultimately required season-ending surgery. If he gets back to his pre-injury form, he will be a star leader in a group stacked with depth behind him.

13. New Orleans Saints

Key contributors: Cameron Jordan, Chase Young, Carl Granderson

The Cameron Jordan retirement tour could be a productive one after the 37-year-old surged last season for his first 10-sack campaign since 2021. There still seems to be some juice left in the three-time All-Pro. He and Young were a pleasantly surprising tandem last year and will run it back for one final time. This could serve as a passing of the torch, as Young has the potential to latch on with the Saints on the heels of his best year since he won Defensive Rookie of the Year back in 2020. All he needs to do is stay healthy, which is unfortunately a big ask of the former No. 2 pick.

12. Los Angeles Chargers

Key contributors: Tuli Tuipulotu, Khalil Mack, Bud Dupree, Akheem Mesidor

Speaking of torch-passing, that is underway on the Chargers' defensive front with Mack winding down. He missed the Pro Bowl for just the second time in his career as a 34-year-old while Tuipoulotu elevated into stardom. The latter is on a steep upward trajectory, having improved in each of his first three years, and seems poised to earn himself a lucrative long-term deal as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. If Mesidor shines as a rookie, this group will be in good, young hands for the foreseeable future.

11. Baltimore Ravens

Key contributors: Trey Hendrickson, Tavius Robinson, Calais Campbell

Even though the Maxx Crosby trade fell through, the Ravens still ended up with a star acquisition this spring. Hendrickson is no slouch of a fallback option. He often gets knocked for what he lacks in run defense, but that should never overshadow how much of a nightmare he is for opposing quarterbacks. The 70.5 sacks he accumulated over a five-year period from 2020-24 included a league-best 17.5 in the final year of that stretch and made him a perennial Pro Bowler and a second-place finisher in Defensive Player of the Year voting. That is precisely the kind of help the Ravens needed to get the defense back on track in Year 1 of the Jesse Minter era.

10. San Francisco 49ers

Key contributors: Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, Sam Okuayinonu, Keion White

Injuries ravaged the 49ers yet again last fall, and this group took the brunt of it. Both Bosa and Williams tore their ACLs in the first nine weeks of the season. Nevertheless, San Francisco did not aggressively target free agent help, and thus there is pressure on the returning starters to get back to full speed and shoulder the load in 2026. Depth is a concern behind them considering the pass rush fell off a cliff in their absence, and while knee injuries are less debilitating than they used to be, one always has to worry about the long-term impact. But if they are 100%, this is a formidable pair.

9. Green Bay Packers

Key contributors: Micah Parsons, Lukas Van Ness, Brenton Cox Jr.

Parsons will likely open the season on the PUP list as he recovers from his torn ACL and meniscus surgery, and it appears unlikely that he will debut before approximately the midway point of the campaign. Green Bay's pass rush will suffer mightily for however many weeks he misses. The supporting cast around him simply lacks starting-caliber players. Parsons will carry the front seven when he returns, and his presence alone makes the Packers as feared as nearly any other defense in the league. But opposing quarterbacks should have plenty of time to operate as long as he is on the sideline.

8. Detroit Lions

Key contributors: Aidan Hutchinson, DJ Wonnum

The defense has to be better in order for the Lions to get back into the playoffs. The onus falls on the rest of the unit rather than the edge rushers, though. Detroit should have full confidence that Hutchinson and Wonnum will do their part. That is all Hutchinson has ever done when healthy, and last year was his best. The hometown kid is rounding into a superstar. It would have been a welcome sight to see the Lions give him a slightly more imposing running mate, but Wonnmum is a fine free agency addition fit for a No. 2 role.

7. Las Vegas Raiders

Key contributors: Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye, Malcolm Koonce

Barring a surprise trade in training camp, Crosby will be a Raider in 2026 after all. He might not be long for Las Vegas as the franchise turns the page to a younger core, but so long as he suits up in the black and silver, he will be the fearsome face of the defense. Paye's arrival as a second weapon in the pass rush should not go unrecognized, as he was a stalwart for the Colts for five years and figures to benefit greatly from teaming up with a top-five edge rusher.

6. New York Giants

Key contributors: Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux

There are three starting-caliber players in a group with only two starting jobs. One of them could be a trade deadline casualty, but for now, the Giants find themselves with an enviable problem. If worst comes to worst, there is a ready-made havoc-wreaker ready to step up in the face of injury. But when all three are healthy, they give themselves the ability to rotate through and keep each other fresh while all contributing to a rising pass rush. Burns is the locked-in No. 1 as a reigning first-time All-Pro honoree. Thibodeaux has seniority over Carter in the battle for the other starting spot, but the latter was excellent when the former hit the shelf last year.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Key contributors: Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Dennis Gardeck

There was some hand-wringing over a lack of sacks from Walker last year, and while he did regress in that category, the former No. 1 overall pick remains a beast on the edge. Playing through a knee injury and undergoing wrist surgery was more to blame for that regression than anything. Teaming him up with a game-wrecker like Hines-Allen has undoubtedly helped him develop over the last four years, and they again enter the season as a top-flight duo.

4. Denver Broncos

Key contributors: Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss, Dondrea Tillman

Only four teams in NFL history tallied more sacks in a single season than the 2025 Broncos. It was a whole-defense effort that went beyond just the edge rushers, but the fact that both starters in that group are back for another go is a sign that Denver could again be the toughest pass rush to contain. Bonitto and Cooper alone combined for 22 of the 68 sacks as they cemented themselves among the most outstanding duos at any position in the league. This will be their fifth year together. Will it be their best?

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Key contributors: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig

There may before long be an odd man out in Pittsburgh, but for now, it is an embarrassment of riches. Herbig would be a No. 1 edge rusher on a lot of NFL teams but is merely the third option for the Steelers behind a stalwart in Highsmith and a franchise legend in Watt. The latter's best days (like a 22.5-sack season) might be behind him as he enters his age-32 campaign, but the perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate remains one of the league's elites. This is the best three-man rotation in the NFL.

2. Houston Texans

Key contributors: Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter

Only three times last regular season did the Texans surrender three touchdowns in one game. The defense was insanely stingy. Anderson and Hunter were the engines that drove the freight train with their combined 27 sacks. Both earned top-five pass rushing grades from PFF, and both have been counted on for double-digit sacks effectively every year since they entered the league. No other team boasts two of the five best players at this position, so there is a strong case to be made that this is the top edge rushing unit in the league.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Key contributors: Myles Garrett, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart

It is a thin margin between the Rams and Texans for the top spot in the edge rusher group rankings. The Myles Garrett effect puts Los Angeles in the No. 1 position. He might go down as the greatest player to ever line up on the edge when it is all said and done. It almost does not matter who lines up next to him, but for good measure, the Rams will trot out a Pro Bowler in Young who racked up 29 quarterback hits last year and might be even better in 2026 with Garrett commanding so much attention. The offensive lines that have to contain both Young and the NFL single-season sack record holder are in for long, long, long days.