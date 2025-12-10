Jayden Daniels will miss the Commanders' Week 15 game against the New York Giants, Washington coach Dan Quinn said. Daniels landed hard on his left elbow while trying to chase down Andrew Van Ginkel after an interception in Week 14 against the Vikings and did not return, though Quinn said at the time that was a team decision.

Quinn said Daniels "re-aggravated" the injury reiterated there is no further structural damage to the elbow, which Daniels dislocated in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks, but the Commanders' medical team advised he sit out this weekend's game. Daniels will practice in limited fashion, but Marcus Mariota will start.

"We're really bummed for Jayden," Quinn said. "He is working incredibly hard to get back on the field with his guys, so tough ... He's absolutely going for it."

Quinn did not rule out Daniels for the rest of the season despite the facts that Daniels has endured elbow, knee and hamstring injuries this season (appearing in just six games) and the 3-10 Commanders have been eliminated from playoff contention.

"Let's see where we're at next week," Quinn said. "We're always going to make the best decisions for him, for the team, [what] the medical opinions are."

The Commanders have dealt with a plethora of injuries on both sides of the ball and, after making their first NFC Championship Game since 1991 last year, are among the dregs of the NFL. Washington's eight-game losing streak is tied for the longest by a team coming off a championship game appearance since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.