Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will return to practice this week but has not been cleared for contact and is considered unlikely to play in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos on "Sunday Night Football," coach Dan Quinn announced Monday. Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks and has not played or practiced since.

Daniels, 24, has battled a bevy of injuries this season. He also sprained his knee late in the Commanders' Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers and missed two games due to a hamstring injury. In total, Daniels appeared in just six of Washington's 11 games this season and emerged healthy from just three of them. Overall, he has thrown for 1,184 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions and run for 262 yards and two touchdowns, though most of his numbers are down from his Offensive Rookie of the Year-winning 2024 campaign.

Quinn said the team had not had internal discussions about shutting Daniels down for the year, even given the team's record. He also did not have an exact timetable for Daniels' return. The Commanders face the Vikings in Week 14 and the Giants in Week 15.

Quinn said getting Daniels reps down the stretch was important as he's "learning to play the position at the highest level," though he later said the team will be smart with his return.

"You just gotta try to do what's best," Quinn said. "By no means are we careless about that. It's important, not just for Jayden, but for the entire team."

Marcus Mariota has played in Daniels' stead. Injuries have been a major issue for Washington this season, with wide receiver Terry McLaurin (quad) having played in just four games and fellow starting wide receiver Noah Brown having played in just two games. Starting running back Austin Ekeler, top pass rusher Dorance Armstrong and a plethora of other players are out for the season, and Washington has lost six straight games to fall to 3-8 one year after going 12-5 and reaching its first NFC Championship game in over 30 years.