Jets seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: New York gets premier talent at pass rusher, cornerback, wide receiver
The Jets have nine picks, including four in the top 50
After a trying season to open the Aaron Glenn era in New York, the Jets are building in earnest from the ground up in 2026. The Jets have been one of the most active teams in free agency, bringing in reliable veterans who can help set the tone -- and a more solid floor -- after a 3-14 campaign that saw the team go through three different quarterbacks and struggle defensively.
The Jets traded for quarterback Geno Smith, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat and signed linebacker Demario Davis, defensive end Joseph Ossai, defensive tackle David Onyemata and cornerback Nahshon Wright as free agents, filling many clear needs with capable starters in the short term.
The next step in the proceedings is the NFL Draft, the place where the Jets can really dive into the long-term aspects of their goals to end the longest active playoff drought in the NFL. Thanks to midseason trades of Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, New York has two first-round picks and two second-round picks this year, not to mention three first-round picks next year.
But this year is the focus for now, and Glenn, GM Darren Mougey and the entire organization have a crucial opportunity to get the franchise moving in the right direction. Using Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator, we took a shot at doing so.
Jets' 2026 NFL Draft picks
- Round 1: Pick 2
- Round 1: Pick 16 (from Colts)
- Round 2: Pick 33
- Round 2: Pick 44 (from Cowboys)
- Round 4: Pick 103
- Round 4: Pick 140 (compensatory)
- Round 5: Pick 179 (compensatory)
- Round 7: Pick 228 (from Cowboys through Bills and Raiders)
- Round 7: Pick 242 (from Bills through Browns)
Jets seven-round mock draft
Round 1, Pick 2
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
A superb athlete with jaw-dropping tape, Reese is deservingly the first defensive player off the board after Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 to the Raiders. Reese played a sort of hybrid outside linebacker/EDGE role last year, but he has all the physical tools to be a terrific pass rusher in the NFL. The Jets can afford to take their time and figure out the best way to use him, and speaking of having plenty of time to figure things out, Reese is only 20 years old. He should be a cornerstone for years to come.
Round 1, Pick 16
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
After an outstanding 2024, McCoy missed all of 2025 with a torn ACL. He didn't participate at the combine, but at his pro day, he posted a 4.38 40-yard dash, a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-7 broad jump. That answered every question possible. Again, the Jets can afford to be patient with him if needed. He had six interceptions across 2023 and 2024. Remember, the Jets had zero in 2025.
Round 2, Pick 33
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
A major reason for going cornerback at No. 16 is this year's depth at wide receiver, another big need for the Jets. In this mock, New York should run to submit the card for Concepcion, an explosive player who is terrific with the ball in his hands. Getting CBS Sports' No. 12 overall prospect -- and No. 1 overall receiver -- at pick No. 33 is a huge win. He'll need to clean up the drops, but he's a strong addition opposite Garrett Wilson.
Round 2, Pick 44
Indiana • Jr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
One of several players who followed Curt Cignetti from JMU to Indiana, Ponds is undersized, but his skill, competitiveness, smarts and tackling ability more than make up for that. He could come in and play the slot right away. Glenn, a former undersized NFL cornerback, could see a lot of himself in Ponds. One of the best aspects of being so early in the building process is the ability to draft best player available, regardless of position or previous picks. McCoy and Ponds could be long-term starters in the secondary.
Round 4, Pick 103
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Entering the season, Nussmeier was a potential 2026 first-rounder. Then the season happened, and he struggled, played through injury and saw his draft stock sink. The son of former quarterback and coach Doug Nussmeier, Garrett projects as a high-end backup and potential spot starter if needed.
Round 4, Pick 140
Jager Burton IOL
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Burton provides center/guard versatility and valuable depth to start his career. The Jets have done a nice job building talent across their offensive line, but drafting more players there -- especially ones who can play multiple positions -- is never a bad idea.
Round 5, Pick 179
Aamil Wagner OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 306 lbs
The Jets add to their OL with Wagner, who has a much higher ranking from CBS Sports than this draft slot. He'll need to develop, but the Jets have plenty of time to help him do so -- sensing a theme here? -- and a 28-game starter at right tackle for a premier program is a reasonable bet at this point in the draft.
Round 7, Pick 228
Indiana • Sr • 6'2" / 250 lbs
Want someone who can do a little bit of everything? Nowakowski runs, catches and blocks. He arrived at Wisconsin as a linebacker, switched to fullback after two years and then became a tight end. He still managed to score two 1-yard touchdowns for the national champion Hoosiers last year, too. He can potentially fill an H-back role, similar to Andrew Beck.
Round 7, Pick 242
Patrick Payton EDGE
LSU • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Payton burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman at Florida State in 2022, racking up five sacks and six tackles for loss. The next year, he had seven sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss as well as 10 passes defended. He never reached those heights again, but the early production should catch someone's eye. In this case, the Jets are the match.