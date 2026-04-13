After a trying season to open the Aaron Glenn era in New York, the Jets are building in earnest from the ground up in 2026. The Jets have been one of the most active teams in free agency, bringing in reliable veterans who can help set the tone -- and a more solid floor -- after a 3-14 campaign that saw the team go through three different quarterbacks and struggle defensively.

The Jets traded for quarterback Geno Smith, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat and signed linebacker Demario Davis, defensive end Joseph Ossai, defensive tackle David Onyemata and cornerback Nahshon Wright as free agents, filling many clear needs with capable starters in the short term.

The next step in the proceedings is the NFL Draft, the place where the Jets can really dive into the long-term aspects of their goals to end the longest active playoff drought in the NFL. Thanks to midseason trades of Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, New York has two first-round picks and two second-round picks this year, not to mention three first-round picks next year.

But this year is the focus for now, and Glenn, GM Darren Mougey and the entire organization have a crucial opportunity to get the franchise moving in the right direction. Using Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator, we took a shot at doing so.

Jets' 2026 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 2

Round 1: Pick 16 (from Colts)

Round 2: Pick 33

Round 2: Pick 44 (from Cowboys)

Round 4: Pick 103

Round 4: Pick 140 (compensatory)

Round 5: Pick 179 (compensatory)

Round 7: Pick 228 (from Cowboys through Bills and Raiders)

Round 7: Pick 242 (from Bills through Browns)

Jets seven-round mock draft