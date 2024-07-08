The New York Jets haven't posted a winning record since 2015, but that could change in 2024. Aaron Rodgers is back under center following the torn Achilles he suffered in last year's season opener, and he has the backing of one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Last year, the Rodgers-less Jets offense scored the fewest offensive touchdowns by any team since the 2012 Kansas City Chiefs, but the defense still allowed the fewest yards per play (4.6) and third-fewest yards per game (292.3). Imagine what this unit is capable of if it doesn't have to spend the entire game on the field.

The Jets defense is loaded with stars at all three levels. Quinnen Williams is one of the best defensive tackles in the league, Quincy Williams and C.J. Mosley make up a dynamic duo at linebacker and Sauce Gardner is arguably the best cornerback in the NFL. The Jets also have a solid rotation at pass rusher, which includes a whopping four former first-round picks.

One of those former first-round picks is Jermaine Johnson II, and he's out to wreak havoc in 2024.

"Just really trying to be an apex predator," Johnson said, via the New York Post. "Do power at an extremely high level, finesse at an extremely high level, and really put [offensive] tackles in a bind. Just all-around dominating everything is where my head is."

The No. 26 overall pick out of Florida State in 2022 earned his first Pro Bowl bid last year after recording 55 combined tackles, 7.5 sacks, seven passes defensed and a pick six. With Bryce Huff gone and new addition Haason Reddick still searching for that new contract, more pressure could be placed on Johnson to shoulder the load off the edge.

"My ceiling, I just keep raising it," Johnson said. "I don't think I'll ever reach it because when I reach my goals I just keep aiming higher and higher and higher. I was taught to go until the wheels fall off and make the most out of God's gifts. That's my goal."