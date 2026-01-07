Less than an hour after John Harbaugh got fired by the Baltimore Ravens, his agent had reportedly fielded calls from seven different teams. That should have been no surprise considering his resume -- 180 regular-season wins, 12 playoff trips and a Super Bowl in 18 seasons -- and he certainly won't need any good PR to boost his stock.

His brother gave him some anyway.

"John Harbaugh's the best coach I know, best coach I've ever seen," Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday. "And you may say 'OK, I'm his brother so I might be biased,' but then you have somebody like Tony Dungy ... Wouldn't we all like that? Wouldn't we all like somebody like Tony Dungy, especially Tony Dungy himself, to say that? It's great, seeing that kind of outpouring of support and just so cool to see all my brother's accomplishments and be recognized for that. As I told him, whatever team he goes to is gonna be formidable. I just hope it's in the NFC."

Dungy took to social media Tuesday night to defend John Harbaugh and criticize Baltimore for the firing.

"He'll be a head coach next year," Jim Harbaugh said of his brother. "We'll be playing against him in some form or fashion, and like I said, I hope that's in the NFC."

Harbaugh added he was surprised Baltimore made the decision it did and that his brother's next team will be getting "a gift."

Currently, there are six head-coach opening outside Baltimore:

While John Harbaugh begins his job search, Jim Harbaugh is in the middle of playoff preparation: The Chargers visit the New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round.