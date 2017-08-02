Jon Gruden on potential return: 'I don't foresee myself coaching anytime soon'

So much for that Jon Gruden comeback.

On Wednesday, less than a week after he revealed that "I'm preparing myself to come back" to coaching, Gruden shot down the idea that he's on the verge of returning. If he ever does return, it won't be anytime soon.

"I don't foresee myself coaching anytime soon," Gruden said, per ESPN's Jenna Laine. "But I do like getting as close to the fire as possible."

Gruden is still only 53 years old. That's important because it means he still has plenty of time to make his way back into coaching. It's also important that Gruden remains a dedicated student of the game. If he wanted to, he could return now. He still has a playbook ready.

"All I really have going is football," Gruden said. "I don't know what I would do without it. I'm happy with what I'm doing. I study as if I am a coach. I still make my own breakdowns. I still come up with my own playbook -- I just don't have anybody to give it to."

Gruden spent 11 years as a head coach with the Raiders (four years) and Buccaneers (seven). During his time on the sidelines, he posted a 95-81 record, made the playoffs five times, and won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2002. Since getting fired after the 2008 season, Gruden's spent his time in the broadcasting booth as an analyst for ESPN. So, he's still very much involved in football, as he mentioned above.

It makes sense then that rumors about Gruden's return surface seemingly every offseason. This year, Gruden contributed to the rumors by telling PewterReport.com's Scott Reynolds and Trevor Sikkema that he's preparing to return.

"I've met with several people -- I won't deny that," Gruden said. "People -- just about every year I talk about coming back to coach. I'm not in here every day at 4:30 or 4 in the morning watching pinball. You know? I'm preparing myself to come back. I am. Every day. I'm preparing to come back."

Maybe he's just waiting and hoping for the Buccaneers to fire Dirk Koetter so he can take over the Buccaneers. On Wednesday, Gruden sounded like a huge fan of the team's current quarterback, Jameis Winston.

"To come back here ... I feel like I'm still coaching," Gruden said, laughing. "I feel like I could have gone out there today with a script. And then I saw Jameis Winston, and I was like, 'Damn! I wish I had that guy!' He's a good player. A good player."

Here's where it's worth noting that Gruden won a Super Bowl with Brad Johnson as his quarterback. Imagine what he could do with Winston, Mike Evans, and DeSean Jackson.

Just saying ...