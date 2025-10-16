The New York Jets made a splash in free agency this past offseason when the franchise signed quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract. However, Fields hasn't proved to be the offensive weapon that the team envisioned as he's thrown just four touchdown passes in six games.

As a result, Fields feels he needs to be more aggressive going forward if the Jets want to be successful on the offensive side of the ball.

"I feel like I've been a little bit too conservative in a sense," Fields said, per ESPN. "Probably just [need to] be a little bit more aggressive. I've always just been big on ball security and not putting the ball in jeopardy, but it comes to a point where you just have to find that healthy balance between trying to maybe fit it in smaller windows and just letting it rip."

Fields failed to get the ball out and down the field in a 13-11 Week 6 loss against the Denver Broncos. The former first-round pick completed just 9 of 17 passes for 45 yards and was sacked on nine different occasions. In total, the Jets finished with 10 net passing yards, which was the fewest in an NFL game since Ryan Leaf started for the San Diego Chargers back in 1998.

One positive has been the fact that Fields hasn't thrown an interception in his 123 passing attempts this season. In fact, Fields is the only NFL signal-caller with at least 100 passes and zero interceptions.

While Fields has taken care of the football, it hasn't resulted in much success for the Jets offense. The Jets, who possess an 0-6 record this season, are averaging just 20.5 points per game (25th in the NFL) and have scored 22 or fewer points in five of their last six contests.

"No interceptions is a great thing," Fields said, "But I also think taking some shots down the field and trying to stretch the field a little bit, I think that's important for us as an offense to create explosive passes.

"Everybody is going to throw picks, that's just a part of playing quarterback," he continued. "I looked at myself this past game, and really over the season, and kind of just told myself that I can be a little bit more aggressive. So this Sunday, [I'm] probably going to be a little bit more aggressive, but also not being reckless at the same time. So, it's just being smart when pushing the ball downfield."

Choosing to hold onto the ball too long has been a theme for Fields throughout the 2025 season. In fact, Fields has been sacked 19 times, which is the second-most in the league with only Tennessee Titans rookie Cam Ward being sacked more frequently.

The Jets will look to land in the win column on Sunday when they host the Carolina Panthers. When Fields takes to the gridiron, he may have to do so without star wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who will likely miss the game due to a hyperextended knee.