Kellen Winslow II arrested again, reportedly facing kidnapping and rape charges

Kellen Winslow II is facing multiple charges after being arrested on Thursday. Getty Images

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II is facing a multitude of serious legal charges after being arrested for the second time in less than a week.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Winslow was taken into custody on Thursday, just hours after the San Diego County Sheriff's Department put out a warrant for his arrest. Although authorities didn't offer any details on the case, we do know that Winslow has been hit with a total of nine charges, including two counts of kidnapping with the intent to commit rape and two counts of forcible rape.

The San Diego County District Attorney didn't offer any further details. However, a member of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department did tell NBC San Diego that the case involved "multiple victims." Winslow is potentially looking at life in prison if he's convicted on all charges, according to TMZ.com.

The SDCSD also added that the charges were unrelated to Winslow's arrest last week. On June 7, the former first-round pick was charged with one count of residential burglary after an incident at a mobile home park just north of San Diego. Shortly after the incident, Winslow's attorney, Harvey A. Weinberg, issued a statement saying that Winslow didn't commit any type of burglary.

In that case, Winslow ended up spending several hours in jail before being bailed out on a $50,000 bond. Winslow was actually supposed to be arraigned for that case on Thursday, but that's now been pushed back to Friday.

The former NFL tight end hasn't played in the NFL since 2013 when he caught 31 passes for the Jets. Although Winslow spent 10 seasons in the NFL, the 34-year-old never lived up to the hype that came with being the sixth overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. Winslow's biggest season came in 2007, when earned a Pro Bowl berth with the Browns after catching 82 passes for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns.

During his 10-year career, Winslow played for the Browns (2004-08), Buccaneers (2009-11), Patriots (2012) and Jets (2013). Winslow is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow, who spent nine seasons with the Chargers before retiring in 1987.