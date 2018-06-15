Kellen Winslow II arrested again, reportedly facing kidnapping and rape charges
The former first round pick could be looking at life in prison if convicted on all charges
Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II is facing a multitude of serious legal charges after being arrested for the second time in less than a week.
According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Winslow was taken into custody on Thursday, just hours after the San Diego County Sheriff's Department put out a warrant for his arrest. Although authorities didn't offer any details on the case, we do know that Winslow has been hit with a total of nine charges, including two counts of kidnapping with the intent to commit rape and two counts of forcible rape.
The San Diego County District Attorney didn't offer any further details. However, a member of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department did tell NBC San Diego that the case involved "multiple victims." Winslow is potentially looking at life in prison if he's convicted on all charges, according to TMZ.com.
The SDCSD also added that the charges were unrelated to Winslow's arrest last week. On June 7, the former first-round pick was charged with one count of residential burglary after an incident at a mobile home park just north of San Diego. Shortly after the incident, Winslow's attorney, Harvey A. Weinberg, issued a statement saying that Winslow didn't commit any type of burglary.
In that case, Winslow ended up spending several hours in jail before being bailed out on a $50,000 bond. Winslow was actually supposed to be arraigned for that case on Thursday, but that's now been pushed back to Friday.
The former NFL tight end hasn't played in the NFL since 2013 when he caught 31 passes for the Jets. Although Winslow spent 10 seasons in the NFL, the 34-year-old never lived up to the hype that came with being the sixth overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. Winslow's biggest season came in 2007, when earned a Pro Bowl berth with the Browns after catching 82 passes for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns.
During his 10-year career, Winslow played for the Browns (2004-08), Buccaneers (2009-11), Patriots (2012) and Jets (2013). Winslow is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow, who spent nine seasons with the Chargers before retiring in 1987.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tom Brady opens up to Oprah
Oprah interviewing Tom Brady? Oprah interviewing Tom Brady
-
Hackenberg visits with Patriots
Hackenberg might be headed back to the AFC East
-
Belichick throws curveball for final OTA
It appears that Bill Belichick is starting to soften with age
-
Lamar Jackson runs Ravens for a day
The Ravens' first-round pick seemed to be the only guy throwing the football
-
Giants vet takes helmet swing at rookie
Things got out of hand between Damon Harrison and Will Hernandez; Nate Solder hurt knee in...
-
Browns' star rips Kevin Durant
Myles Garrett is definitely not a fan of Durant