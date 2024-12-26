Lamar Jackson has done many things in his 27 years. He's a two-time NFL MVP, two-time first-team All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler, Heisman Trophy winner, holds the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season and the most rushing yards by a quarterback ever in NFL history. But there's one thing he's always wanted to do that he hasn't checked off the list: see Beyoncé perform live.

That was all going to change on Christmas, or at least that was Jackson's plan.

The week leading up to the game, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback was asked if he was sad to miss Beyoncé's Christmas Day show, as it was taking place at halftime of his game against the Houston Texans. Laughing, the former first rounder shook his head, insisting that he wouldn't miss the performance because he was planning to sneak out of the locker room to watch.

"First time seeing Beyoncé perform and it's at our game?! That's dope," said Jackson, followed by an apology to his head coach John Harbaugh. "I'm gonna go out and watch, sorry Harbaugh, sorry. Sorry fellas."

Millions, even non-football fans, tuned into the game to watch Beyoncé take the stage, but sadly for Jackson, he didn't catch the highly anticipated performance, Harbaugh told the Netflix broadcast coming out of halftime. As all eyes were on Beyoncé, Harbaugh's eyes were on his quarterback, making sure he remained in the locker room.

Harbaugh didn't have to tell Jackson to stay in the locker room -- the 27-year-old did that on his own -- but the coach admitted that he did check to see if he was there. According to the broadcast, you could hear Beyoncé from the locker room, so while Jackson didn't get the visuals, he at least got to hear the music.