The first two weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season have been absolutely bonkers. Tua Tagovailoa is an MVP candidate, Joe Flacco led a comeback victory for the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

These early-season observations pale in comparison to this statistic, however. Believe it or not, the two most explosive offenses in the NFL through two weeks belong to the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders. That's right, both teams have recorded 11 plays that went for at least 20 yards through two games, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers right behind them with 10 apiece.

These two offenses are led by the top two picks from the 2016 NFL Draft, although both Jared Goff and Carson Wentz are no longer with the teams that originally selected them. The Lions and Commanders actually faced off this past Sunday, with the Lions emerging victorious, 36-27. Last week marked the first time in 24 games where the Lions were favored to win a matchup, and they covered the very small number. Both teams combined for 821 yards of total offense on Sunday.

While the Lions and Commanders have created the most explosive plays, there are other offenses that have been able to maintain more consistent success:

Rank Team Yards per game 1. Philadelphia Eagles 470.5 2. Miami Dolphins 427 3. Buffalo Bills 413.5 4. Detroit Lions 405.5 5. Kansas City Chiefs 403.5 6. Washington Commanders 393

Wentz has thrown for 650 yards through two games, which ranks second behind Tagovailoa, who has thrown for 739 yards. Wentz is also tied with Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Tagovailoa for most touchdown passes with seven. Goff comes in at No. 17 with 471 passing yards, and he is tied for fifth with six touchdown passes.

It remains to be seen if these two offenses can maintain this pace, but through two weeks, the Lions and Commanders are racking up some yards.