LOOK: Saints pull off wild 'butt' interception vs. Falcons, then force butt fumble

First, we had the butt fumble, and now, we have the butt interception thanks to Saints rookie Marshon Lattimore.

During the second quarter of the Saints' game against the Falcons, Lattimore somehow managed to intercept a pass with his derrière.

On a third-and-10 play from Atlanta's 47-yard line, Matt Ryan threw a pass downfield that ended up bouncing off the hands of Falcons receiver Marvin Hall. At first, it looked like the pass was going to fall harmlessly to the ground after hitting Hall's hands, but then Lattimore's butt ended up being in the right place at the right time.

This is why it pays to have buns of steel in the NFL.

Was it a Butt-pick? A Buttception? A Butterception?

Twitter is still trying to decide.

We have several votes for "Buttception."

Let’s at least get consistent with the hashtag everyone. #BUTTCEPTION pic.twitter.com/jjVtx0NbtJ — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 24, 2017

Buttception. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) December 24, 2017

BUTTCEPTION BUTTCEPTION BUTTCEPTION pic.twitter.com/BOrUDKS3rm — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) December 24, 2017

However, the Butt-pick crowd has also been pretty vocal.

I’m making an official declaration right now: I’m team Butt Pick. Not Buttception or any nonsense out there.



BUTT PICK!!!!!!!!!!! — Larry Holder (@LarryHolder) December 24, 2017

The @Saints just came up with a Butt Pick. If you will. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 24, 2017

Forever live the #ButtPick — Morgan Wiggins (@MorganWiggins14) December 24, 2017

You can watch the video below and decide for yourself what it should be called.

If the NFL is smart, intercepting passes with your butt will be a skills competition at this year's Pro Bowl.

Anyway, Devonta Freeman must have felt bad seeing Ryan throwing the butt-ception, so he decided to pull off a butt turnover of his own. On the Falcons' opening possession of the second half, Freeman fumbled the ball after running into an offensive lineman's backside.

A crazy butt play has basically become a holiday tradition in the NFL. Mark Sanchez's butt-fumble took place on Thanksgiving Day back in 2012 and of course, we have the butt-ception taking place on Christmas Eve this year.

The butt-interception ended being huge for the Saints because Drew Brees would turn it into a 54-yard touchdown pass three plays later when he hit Ted Ginn for a score. Freeman's fumble also was a big play because the Falcons were just one yard away from the end zone.

