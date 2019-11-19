Matt Nagy to continue serving as the Bears offensive play-caller

No one is mistaking the Chicago Bears as a high-powered offense this season. A large chunk of that is due to the limitations the offense has with Mitch Trubisky being under center, but there are also some philosophical head-scratchers in-game that have held this offense from putting up points.

For head coach Matt Nagy, who also calls the offensive plays for Chicago, he took some time to look inward to see if there was anything that he was doing to put his club behind the eight ball. After all, the Bears mustered just seven points in their loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11 and went under 300 yards of total offense for the ninth time this season. While he'd be willing to move on from play-calling duties if it were in the best interest of the club, the self-evaluation resulted in the decision to remain at his post.

"What I would say is this," he said, via NBC Sports Chicago's John Mullin, "I'll be the first to tell you, then we need to be better or if there's a rhythm to something. I have zero ego and I have zero care of giving play-call duties to somebody else. I really do not care about that, and if that's what we feel like from going through it that that's what we need to do, then I would do that, I really would.

"But when you go through the tape and you look at things and you know schematically where we're at and what we're calling and when we're calling it. ... There's without a doubt a few plays in that game that I would go back and say, 'You know what, that's our fault. We didn't scheme it right,' and that starts with me. And I need to be able to accept that and know how do I fix that. But we'll do everything we can … we're turning over every stone to get this thing right."

Again, Trubisky's limitations as a passer do put a ceiling on Nagy, who was billed as an offensive savant when he was hired in 2018. While the former No. 2 overall pick looks increasingly less like a starting caliber quarterback with each passing week, Nagy hasn't done much to highlight Trubisky's rushing ability, which, in theory, could help him out in the passing game. Last season, Trubisky was averaging nearly five rushing attempts per game and found relative success, totaling 421 yards on the ground with three touchdowns. This year, he's averaging 1.7 rushes a game and has just 58 yards through nine starts.

With that drastic drop-off, it's hard to look at Trubisky being the only problem in the Bears offense, albeit being the central one.

Nagy ultimately isn't relinquishing play-calling duties just yet, but, for the Bears sake, this self-evaluation hopefully brought to light some blindspots within the offense than be corrected over the final few weeks of the regular season.