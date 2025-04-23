The NFC North is loaded with intrigue, from the Chicago Bears getting a new coach for Caleb Williams to the Detroit Lions restocking after a stunning No. 1-seed exit to the Green Bay Packers looking to stay healthy around Jordan Love. Perhaps no team is as perennially hard to pin down as the Minnesota Vikings, however.

The Vikings finally pivoted away from the "sure thing" at quarterback last offseason, favoring a lottery-ticket gamble on Sam Darnold rather than an expensive commitment to the aging Kirk Cousins. And it worked better than expected, with Darnold turning in career numbers while rehabbing first-round rookie J.J. McCarthy watched from the sidelines ... until Darnold faceplanted at the finish line and left for the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

Now it's back to square one at the game's most important position, and while the Vikings believe in McCarthy as the face of the franchise, there's a reason they sniffed around Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason; McCarthy is 22 years old without any real NFL experience, and he'll be tasked with shepherding a team that's won at least 13 games in two of coach Kevin O'Connell's three seasons. It helps he's got a freshly stocked front now featuring interior warriors like Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, plus some of the NFL's top playmakers.

Still, the Vikings could probably use more long-term help up front, with Fries and Kelly both battling recent injuries. They're also aging on the other side of the line, with veteran additions Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave both over the age of 30. And then there's the secondary, which lost Camryn Bynum and Stephon Gilmore in free agency, and could lose Harrison Smith to retirement in the coming years. Both cornerback and safety figure to be addressed before the start of the 2025 season, even with Byron Murphy re-signed as a top cover man.

Exactly how might the Vikings supplement their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft? Let's take a look at what's on Minnesota's plate in terms of draft ammunition and projected targets:

Minnesota Vikings team needs

Positions: CB, DL, IOL, S, RB, QB

CB, DL, IOL, S, RB, QB Notable additions: RB Jordan Mason, OG Will Fries, C Ryan Kelly, DL Jonathan Allen, DL Javon Hargrave, CB Isaiah Rodgers

RB Jordan Mason, OG Will Fries, C Ryan Kelly, DL Jonathan Allen, DL Javon Hargrave, CB Isaiah Rodgers Notable losses: QB Sam Darnold, QB Daniel Jones, OT Cam Robinson, CB Stephon Gilmore, S Camryn Bynum

Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2025

Overall selections: 4

Round Pick Player Grade 1 No. 24



3 No. 97



5 No. 139 (from Browns)



6 No. 187 (from 49ers)





Minnesota Vikings mock drafts, projections

Ryan Wilson Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina Kyle Stackpole Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State (via projected trade to No. 30)

Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State (via projected trade to No. 30) R.J. White Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

