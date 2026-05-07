Only a small fraction of football players ever reach the NFL, which makes it all the more impressive when two people from the same family secure jobs in the league. Genetics result in countless sons of former stars paving their own path to the NFL, and in many cases, brothers find themselves in the league at the same time.

There are 17 sets of brothers on rosters ahead of the 2026 season, according to NFL Research. That number will grow when free agent Joey Bosa finds a new team, as his brother, Nick Bosa, remains signed with the San Francisco 49ers. This offseason also saw two new sets of siblings link up in the pros when Caleb Downs and Avieon Terrell were drafted in the first and second rounds, respectively.

Terrell will join forces with A.J. Terrell in the Atlanta Falcons' defensive backfield. Downs, on the other hand, is an incoming safety for the Dallas Cowboys and will match up against Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs during his rookie season.

"He told me if he goes to the Cowboys, he's playing nickel," Josh Downs said of Caleb. "So that's, like, head-to-head all game. I was like, 'That's interesting.' When he got drafted, I was like, 'We play y'all this year.' He got all hyped. It's all fun and games, but I gotta still let him know he's the little brother in this situation."

Of the 17 pairs of siblings in the NFL, seven of them will go head-to-head in 2026. They are as follows.

Caleb Downs (Cowboys) vs. Josh Downs (Colts)

All-time NFL matchups: None

As Josh Downs said, he and Caleb will directly match up against each other when the Cowboys and Colts square off. Caleb played safety at Ohio State but appears poised to take on a nickel corner role upon his arrival in Dallas, which sets him up to defend his brother, who primarily plays slot receiver.

Josh has been a steady source of receptions for the Colts since his arrival in 2023 and has never produced fewer than 566 yards or two touchdowns in a season. Caleb boasts the higher ceiling, though, and defending his brother will be an exciting early test as he works to live up to his potential as a first-round pick.

Christian McCaffrey (49ers) vs. Luke McCaffrey (Commanders)

All-time NFL matchups: None

The football bloodlines are strong in the McCaffrey family. Three of Ed McCaffrey's sons spent time in the NFL, and both Christian McCaffrey and Luke McCaffrey remain active in 2026. Christian once again projects as one of the top skill position players in the league as he enters his 10th season on the heels of a campaign in which he racked up more than 2,100 scrimmage yards. Luke, meanwhile, could take on a larger role in the Washington Commanders' receiving unit after appearing in 26 games over his first two years.

The odds that both McCaffrey brothers catch a pass when they battle against each other this year are quite high. Christian is among the most prolific receivers at the running back position in league history, and Luke averages just above one grab per game for his young career.

Chase Brown (Bengals) vs. Sydney Brown (Falcons)

All-time NFL matchups: Sydney Brown leads 1-0

Chase Brown and Sydney Brown entered the NFL together in 2023 as fifth- and third-round picks, respectively, and they already have one matchup on their ledger. Sydney, then with the Philadelphia Eagles, earned bragging rights in a 37-17 win, although he played just three defensive snaps in the contest. It was a relatively quiet day for Chase, who handled 12 carries for a modest 32 yards but did score one of the Cincinnati Bengals' two touchdowns.

This year, Sydney is set to face his running back sibling as a member of a new team. The Eagles traded him to the Atlanta Falcons in March, and he represents depth in the safety group. He will have an opportunity to tackle Chase, who is fresh off a career year and his first 1,000-yard rushing season.

Penei Sewell (Lions) vs. Nephi Sewell (Bears)

All-time NFL matchups: Penei Sewell leads 1-0

The Detroit Lions had a tough time containing Nephi Sewell in 2023 when he posted career-bests in tackles (8) and tackles for loss (2). He was a linebacker for the New Orleans Saints at the time, and while he lost to the Lions in that 33-28 contest, he undoubtedly will never forget playing the game of his life against an offensive line anchored by his brother, Penei Sewell.

Penei remains the Lions' leader up front. He is projected to move from right tackle to left tackle. The three-time first-team All-Pro star would be a tough matchup for his brother if they do meet in a rematch, but it is no guarantee, since Nephi is only on the Chicago Bears' practice squad.

Chris Oladokun (Chiefs) vs. Jordan Oladokun (Chargers)

All-time NFL matchups: None

Ideally, for the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, neither of the Oladokun brothers would see the field in either of this year's showdowns. Chris Oladokun remains a backup quarterback for the Chiefs. After starting two games last year when Patrick Mahomes sustained a torn ACL, he does not line up as the second-string option in 2026. That role instead belongs to new signee Justin Fields. Mahomes himself might even be ready for Week 1.

Jordan Oladokun, on the other hand, still remains in search of his first professional snap. After he inked a three-year deal with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent, he missed his entire rookie season with an injury. The cornerback is buried on the depth chart.

Christian Ellis (Patriots) vs. Jonah Elliss (Broncos)

All-time NFL matchups: Christian Elliss leads 1-0

Both of the Elliss siblings contributed to the defensive slogfest that was the 2025 AFC Championship. Christian Elliss recorded a sack and forced a fumble in the more disruptive of the two performances, but Jonah Elliss was also active with a tackle for loss of his own. It was Christian who came out on the winning side when the New England Patriots outlasted the Denver Broncos, 10-7, in the snow.

The rematch between the Patriots and Broncos will be among the most highly anticipated games of the regular season. Christian will start at inside linebacker for the former, while Jonah again projects as a key rotational piece in the latter's stellar defensive front.

Cameron Thomas (Falcons) vs. Zachary Thomas (49ers)

All-time NFL matchups: Zachary Thomas leads 3-1

While Zachary Thomas holds a winning record against Cameron Thomas, he has never actually seen the field in their head-to-head battles. He sat out both games in 2022 and 2023 when the siblings shared a division in the NFC West, Zachary as a member of the Los Angeles Rams and Cameron with the Arizona Cardinals.

Both bounced around rosters in the years since those divisional clashes, but only Cameron latched on as a meaningful contributor. Most notably, he was part of the Cleveland Browns' formidable edge-rushing group over the last two seasons as a rotational player behind Myles Garrett and this offseason signed a one-year deal with the Falcons. Zachary signed a reserve/futures contract with the 49ers in January.