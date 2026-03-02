The 2026 NFL combine is in the rearview mirror, and free agency is now one week away. Though the combine's main attraction is the prospect group itself -- an in-depth job interview of sorts in which players meet with teams, get medically evaluated, talk with the media and, of course, do the on-field drills and testing -- much, much more goes on in Indianapolis. Coaches and front office members meet with player representatives, with the media and among themselves. Trades, releases, deals and other transactions get hashed out.

Long story short, combine week provides some key data for where the offseason could go. Here's one thing we learned from every NFC team's proceedings during combine week.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: Jerry Jones plans to put his money where his mouth is.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is never one to turn down a chance to make a headline, and he showed that once again by saying, "I would bet that we will spend more money in free agency than we have." That could start with wide receiver George Pickens, who received the franchise tag. Dallas has some money-clearing moves to make as well regarding contract restructures, but Jones knows this team's outstanding offense needs a much-improved complementary defense.

The Giants had arguably the worst run defense in the NFL. Then they hired John Harbaugh, whose Ravens put forward arguably the best run defense last year. In fact, Baltimore has been top 10 in opponent yards per carry each of the last seven years. As with every new coach, changes may be coming, both in addition and subtraction. Reports emerged that EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux -- the No. 5 pick in 2022 -- is likely to be dealt.

There has been plenty of drama between A.J. Brown and the Eagles throughout, and coach Nick Sirianni didn't exactly quell trade rumors when he said, "I can't guarantee how anything is going to play out into next season" regarding if Brown will return. Still, both he and GM Howie Roseman acknowledged Brown is a good player and not one they'd want to lose.

The Commanders hold the No. 7 overall draft pick, but it was a non-draft-related story that proved the biggest headline. Washington released starting center Tyler Biadasz late last week. Then, a day after the combine concluded, they released cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Both had been significant acquisitions within the past two years, but moving on from both fits the team's need to get younger, faster and more athletic.

NFC North

Entering the combine, the Bears had several significant defensive players on track to leave via free agency. Now, add two more names to the potential departure list: Chicago is allowing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to explore trade opportunities. Edmunds is in the final year of a four-year, $72 million deal. Meanwhile, GM Ryan Poles said the team will "look at all different scenarios" regarding wide receiver DJ Moore.

The Lions' defenses struggled as injuries began to mount. Safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch sustained significant season-ending injuries, the cornerback play was up and down as different players shuffled into the lineup, and the pass rush wasn't always consistent. Several key pieces are set to hit free agency. The Lions reportedly met with several top defensive linemen, EDGE defenders and defensive backs.

The Packers don't have a first-round pick this year due to the Micah Parsons deal, but GM Brian Gutekunst said the team is still proceeding as it normally would regarding evaluating the top prospects. Whether that helps them this season or in the future, that work "carries over quite a bit into our pro scouting staff," Gutekunst said.

The Vikings aren't giving up on J.J. McCarthy, but they're certainly in the market for a veteran who could compete for the job, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano. Kyler Murray, Geno Smith, Tua Tagovailoa are in line to join the current crop of free agents, and there could be a bevy of intriguing options.

NFC South

The Falcons became the first team to use the franchise tag this offseason, placing it on tight end Kyle Pitts. That was the first of what will be several key moves for GM Ian Cunningham and coach Kevin Stefanski. Stefanski has had a lot of success with tight ends in Cleveland and, before that, in Minnesota. Pitts, who posted a career-high 88 catches for 928 yards in 2025, could be next in line.

Panthers coach Dave Canales raised some eyebrows when handing over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik. Canales has called Idzik the "architect" of the offense, per ESPN, and said the switch will allow him more time to focus on other responsibilities of a head coach.

Last year, Saints coach Kellen Moore came to Indianapolis looking for a quarterback. He believes he found one in Tyler Shough, who impressed in 2025 as a second-round rookie. Moore expressed releif to not have to go quarterback hunting again; perhaps New Orleans can focus on adding a weapon around him, as running back Jeremiyah Love and several wide receivers have been tied to the No. 8 overall pick.

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht said he loves Mike Evans and "would like to have Mike back," but it might not be that straightforward. Evans is limiting his choices to a team with a quarterback he believes in, a chance at a Super Bowl, a top offensive coordinator and lots of touches, per ESPN. If he doesn't feel like Tampa Bay fits the bill, plenty of other teams are hoping they do.

NFC West

It appeared for a while that Kyler Murray was on his way out of Arizona after the 2025 season, and NFL Media's Ian Rapoport confirmed as much Monday when he classified Murray as a "likely release." That's only half of the equation, though. The Cardinals still have to figure out their plan moving forward, whether that's Jacoby Brissett, another veteran or a rookie. ESPN previously reported that Alabama's Ty Simpson impressed Arizona.

The Rams hold multiple first-round picks thanks to their trade with the Falcons last year, and with several defensive backs set to hit free agency, Los Angeles could look at that area in the draft. The Rams, who did not send coach Sean McVay or GM Les Snead to Indianapolis, per usual, met with LSU's Mansoor Delane, for example. He could be an option at No. 13.

Mac Jones isn't exactly the hottest commodity on the trade block, according to Matt Barrows and Vic Tafur of The Athletic. At the combine, GM John Lynch said the 49ers are "a better team with [Jones] on it," and considering Brock Purdy's injury history, Jones' presence is clearly not one Lynch will sacrifice for cheap. That could be limiting his market.

Weeks after Kenneth Walker III became the first running back this century to win Super Bowl MVP, the Seahawks could be looking to replace him. Walker III is generating significant interest as an upcoming free agent, per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar, and that could be an issue for the Super Bowl champs. Seattle already has several defenders set to hit free agency. If Walker isn't back, add "finding a running back" to their to-do list, especially considering Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL in the playoffs.