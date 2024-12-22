Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been the WR5 in Fantasy football overall and WR3 on a points-per-game basis since Week 8 and there's a clear reason for the sudden rise in production, Jameis Winston. However, that uplift will be removed from Jeudy in Week 16 after Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the Week 16 starting quarterback. Winston threw for more than 330 yards in three of his seven starts, so how should the move to Thompson-Robinson, who is a dual-threat quarterback, affect your NFL DFS strategy? Is Jeudy still someone capable of returning tournament-winning value for NFL DFS picks, or are you better off looking elsewhere when finalizing your NFL DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

The DFS Optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. Optimize, export, and enter lineups confidently with injury updates, floor and ceiling player projections, and Vegas lines and picks all with one winning tool for sports betting apps.

Now, SportsLine's NFL DFS Optimizer has turned its attention to Sunday's 2024 NFL Week 16 schedule and just locked in its top daily Fantasy football lineups. You can only see its optimal lineups at SportsLine.

Top NFL Week 16 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Although most people will view Mac Jones taking over for the injured Trevor Lawrence as a downgrade to the Jacksonville offense, Thomas' production hasn't declined over recent weeks as the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is the WR7 in Fantasy football over the last three weeks with Jones as the starting quarterback. Thomas had 10 receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns last week to finish as WR4 on the week and he drew 14 targets.

Thomas has at least 10 targets in each of the last three games. He's seen even more opportunities from Jones than he did with Lawrence, but that can also be attributed to the rookie getting a better grasp of the Jacksonville offense. Thomas had 68 receptions for 1,177 yards last year as a junior at LSU and led the nation with 17 touchdowns playing alongside Malik Nabers. Now that he's the No. 1 option in an offense, Thomas is an elite option for daily Fantasy football players. See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dolphins running back De'Von Achane ($7,400 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel). Achane had 41 yards on 12 carries and although 3.4 yards per rush isn't elite, it was his most efficient rushing performance since Week 11. His production as a pass-catcher, however, continues to make him a strong option for NFL DFS lineups as the 23-year-old has at least six receptions in three straight games, including seven catches for 35 yards last week. He's also scored at least one touchdown in four of his last five games.

The Dolphins play the 49ers, who allowed Rams running back Kyren Williams to rush for 108 yards last week. San Francisco has allowed a 100-yard rusher in three of its last four games in what's been a disappointing season for the 49ers compared to expectations. With Miami still having an outside chance at reaching the playoffs, Achane will likely be a significant part of the game plan again this week. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 16 NFL DFS lineups

The NFL DFS Optimizer is also targeting multiple undervalued players who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. Those players could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who they are, and the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal NFL DFS lineup for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from an NFL DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.