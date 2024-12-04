The Detroit Lions enter Thursday Night Football on a 10-game winning streak and 11-1 on the season, yet, they are just one game ahead in the NFC North standings ahead of a pivotal matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Jordan Love has continued the tradition of elite quarterback play in Green Bay following Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. As the QB8 in Fantasy football 2024 on a points-per-game basis this season, is Love a must-roster for TNF NFL DFS lineups? The Packers have had four leading receivers over their past four games, making figuring out which Green Bay receiver from the NFL DFS player pool to include in NFL DFS lineups could be a challenge.

Packers receiver Romeo Doubs (concussion) missed last week, so he'll be an injury to monitor when forming an NFL DFS strategy.

Top NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Lions

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Lions tight end Sam LaPorta. Fantasy football players who used a high pick on LaPorta have certainly been frustrated this season, but last week would have been a game you wanted him in Fantasy football and NFL DFS lineups. Although LaPorta only had three receptions for six yards, two resulted in touchdowns. The second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is averaging just 35.5 yards per game compared to 52.3 yards per game in his rookie season, but LaPorta has at least one touchdown in three of his last five games as he's returning to the red zone threat he was last season.

LaPorta had more than 45 yards in each of his games against the Packers last season and had a touchdown in one of the contests. He has at least six targets in three straight games after drawing six targets only once in his first eight games this year. The Lions appear to be making an effort to target him more and McClure expects that to continue and return value for TNF NFL DFS picks. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers quarterback Jordan Love. The 26-year-old completed 21 of 28 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving evening. He's had multiple touchdowns in three straight games and Love is the QB8 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis.

Love should be able to capitalize on Detroit's bevy of injuries on the defensive side. Aidan Hutchinson (leg) is the most high-profile Lions defensive injury but Detroit currently has 12 defensive players on IR, including linebackers Alex Anzalone and Malcolm Rodriguez. The Lions have the No. 2 scoring defense in the league at 16.9 points per game, but those injuries are due to catch up to the Lions at some point and Love is the caliber of quarterback who can expose that. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

