NFL odds, picks for Week 7: Proven computer model loving Eagles, Lions

The league's top defenses will be put to the test during the Week 7 NFL schedule. The Ravens are favored by 2.5 in the latest Week 7 NFL odds, down half-a-point from the opening line, against Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and the high-powered Saints offense. After opening at -2, the Redskins are now a pick'em against a Dallas offense that dropped 40 on Jacksonville last week. And the Bears are 2.5-point underdogs against the Patriots as the status of linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle, questionable) remains up in the air after he missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. With red-hot offenses squaring off against top-flight defenses and NFL odds and lines constantly moving, be sure to check out the Week 7 NFL picks and predictions for every game from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It went a blistering 13-2 straight up in Week 6, including calling the Steelers' outright upset of the Bengals, and the Patriots knocking off the previously unbeaten Chiefs. The model is now on an impressive 61-41 run on all of its top-rated picks, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 7 NFL picks are in.

One of the Week 7 NFL picks the model is all over: the Eagles (-4.5) cover with room to spare against the Panthers.

It's been an up-and-down campaign for the defending Super Bowl champions, who sit at 3-3 after a dominant 34-13 victory over the Giants in Week 6. The model says that Philadelphia stays hot against a Carolina team that was upset by the Redskins last week.

Carson Wentz throws for nearly 300 yards, according to the model, while Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement combine for almost 100 yards on the ground in place of the injured Jay Ajayi (ACL, IR) as Philadelphia covers the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. The Over (45.5) hits almost 60 percent of the time as well.

Another one of the top Week 7 NFL picks from the model: the 2-3 Lions (-3) cover on the road against the 4-2 Dolphins.

Miami stunned the league last week by beating the Bears, 31-28, with Brock Osweiler under center in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill. Osweiler threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns against one of the league's best defenses in a game in which the Bears were favored by seven points.

But the model doesn't like Osweiler's chances of repeating that performance now that the Lions have had a week to prepare for him. The model says Osweiler throws for under 250 yards and is just as likely to throw a touchdown as an interception. Detroit covers in over half of simulations and the Under (46.5) hits almost 55 percent of the time as well.

The model also has a strong selection for the huge Cowboys vs. Redskins showdown, and is calling for a top Super Bowl contender to lose in a game that will shake up the NFL playoff picture.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And what Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.



Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 45)

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-4, 41)

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins (+3. 46.5)

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5, 44.5)

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts (-7.5, 43)

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears (+2.5, 48.5)

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5, 51.5)

Minnesota Vikings at New York Jets (+3.5, 46)

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5, 49)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (PK, 41.5)

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (+9.5, 52)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (-6, 58)

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons (-4, 54)